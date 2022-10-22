DAN BONGINO: Biden is shamelessly begging for political favors ahead of midterm elections

Fox News host Dan Bongino said the American people can put the country on the right track by voting in November in his opening monologue Saturday on "Unfiltered."

DAN BONGINO: How does Joe Biden — here's a little pop quiz for you — how does he tell America he sucks without directly saying he sucks? Well, he does it by running around the world desperately begging everyone for cheap political favors to save this disastrous, failed administration by the worst president we have seen in modern U.S. history. Yes, that's right. It’s just before the midterms, and listen, I’m really glad to know political favors in exchange for sacrificing our national security are back in style again, folks, because I’m old enough at the young age of 47 to remember when a president by the name of Donald Trump was impeached for allegedly asking for political favors in exchange for some national security compromise. Do you remember that?

So, how does Biden again tell America he sucks without telling America he sucks? Well, he shamelessly begs for political favors, hoping it will save his butt going into the midterms. And as I've repeatedly said on the show, yeah it's hypocrisy, but it's really an example of hierarchy. This is what it looks like when the left is in charge of the media, entertainment, academics, sports, the culture. The only people who can hold them in check right now are you. You have 17 days until an election. Vote. The country's not going to save itself.

