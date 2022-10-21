2022 Midterm Election updates as Democrats, GOP fight to win Senate, House of Representatives

Biden steers clear of endorsing most vulnerable Democrats in midterms: 'Lead balloon' in key races

With just over two weeks to midterm election day, President Biden has remained noticeably absent in almost every battleground race, despite referring to the 2022 midterms on Tuesday as the "most consequential election in our history."

Biden has endorsed only three House candidates across the country thus far in Illinois, Ohio, and Oregon. While Oregon’s 5th district is ranked a ‘toss-up,’ Illinois’ 7th and Ohio’s 11th districts are both ‘solidly blue’ House races, according to Fox News Power Rankings.

On the Senate side, where Democrats are fighting to maintain their razor-thin majority, Biden has endorsed only one Senate candidate, Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, in the state’s contentious race to fill resigning Sen. Pat Toomey’s open seat.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters en route to Portland, Oregon, recently that the president is "always getting incoming requests" when asked whether anyone is requesting Biden's presence on the campaign trail, however, Biden has only publicly announced events in Pennsylvania and Florida between now and election day.

Read more from Fox News' Sophia Slacik here: Biden steers clear of endorsing most vulnerable Democrats in midterms: 'Lead balloon' in key races