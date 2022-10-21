2022 Midterm Election updates as Democrats, GOP fight to win Senate, House of Representatives
With just over two weeks to midterm election day, President Biden has remained noticeably absent in almost every battleground race, despite referring to the 2022 midterms on Tuesday as the "most consequential election in our history."
Biden has endorsed only three House candidates across the country thus far in Illinois, Ohio, and Oregon. While Oregon’s 5th district is ranked a ‘toss-up,’ Illinois’ 7th and Ohio’s 11th districts are both ‘solidly blue’ House races, according to Fox News Power Rankings.
On the Senate side, where Democrats are fighting to maintain their razor-thin majority, Biden has endorsed only one Senate candidate, Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, in the state’s contentious race to fill resigning Sen. Pat Toomey’s open seat.
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters en route to Portland, Oregon, recently that the president is "always getting incoming requests" when asked whether anyone is requesting Biden's presence on the campaign trail, however, Biden has only publicly announced events in Pennsylvania and Florida between now and election day.
With three weeks until the midterm elections, national Democrats lack of support for Democratic candidates battling to pick up key seats is stirring up worry among officials and party insiders that Democrats may not win enough contested seats to retain control of the Senate this November.
The stress arose after political experts and voters noticed a lack of engagement from the national Democratic Party for first-time Senate candidates in the North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
In North Carolina, local Democrats are worried that the party has robbed Cheri Beasley, the Democratic candidate who could become state's first black senator, of the resources she needs in order to win her election, after a local North Carolinian said at a campaign event for Beasley that with election day drawing near, most of her friends still "don’t know who she is" and lamented that the majority of the ads running paint her in a negative light, the Washington Post reported.
Most registered voters trust the Republican Party over Democrats to best handle critical midterm issues, according to a new poll that found the GOP is leading on the generic congressional ballot just three weeks before Nov. 8.
A CNBC All-America Economic survey found that 42% of Americans believe the Republican Party would do a better job at bringing down inflation, while only 27% think that Democrats are the best party to confront the issue.
The majority of respondents also noted that they have the most confidence in the GOP to create more jobs, best deal with taxes and reduce the federal deficit. The Democrats were the least trusted party to tackle the majority of crucial economic issues; however, respondents trusted them more to reduce the cost of healthcare and take care of the middle class.
The Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) has thrown its financial support behind a White male Democratic congressman in Indiana rather than to his challenger who is looking to become the only Black female Republican in Congress.
"It’s the American people versus the DC politicians and lobbyists," Air Force veteran Jennifer-Ruth Green told Fox News Digital in a statement. "I’m with the American people. The Congressional Black Caucus is with the politicians and lobbyists, and their career politician ally Frank Mrvan.
America’s poorest communities are proof Frank Mrvan and the CBC care more about power and helping themselves than helping the people of northwest Indiana. It’s sad." Campaign finance records show that the CBC donated $5,000 to the campaign of Democratic Congressman Frank Mrvan in late September as he runs to defend his seat representing Indiana’s First Congressional District.
The caucus donated to Mrvan instead of his challenger Green, who would become the sole Black Republican woman in Congress if elected.
Green added that all American people, regardless of party, race or gender, are "suffering under the failed policies of Washington politicians."
