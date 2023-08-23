Daily Mail exec Sean Walsh to exit after accepting high-level position at Bilt Rewards

Influential Daily Mail executive Sean Walsh is stepping down after accepting a high-level position at Bilt Rewards.

Walsh, who served as global chief brand officer and managing director of DMG Media’s U.S. operations (stylized as dmg media), will become managing director of external relations for Bilt Rewards, a company that allows Americans to be rewarded for paying their rent.

"These past ten years have been an extraordinary and life-changing journey that I will be forever grateful for," Walsh said. "I’m very proud to have represented the brands of dmg media across the globe and I leave with sincere gratitude and respect for my colleagues, our dedicated readers and our commercial and external partners."

FOX NEWS CHANNEL DOMINATES MSNBC, CNN DURING JULY, FINISHES AS MOST-WATCHED CABLE NETWORK

Bilt Rewards bills itself as "the first program for consumers to earn rewards on rent and daily neighborhood spend while creating a path to home ownership." The company operates a loyalty program and credit card that allows rent payments to earn points.

"Sean is one of those rare executives who can drive growth at scale but also understands the startup hustle – having helped transform a powerful 125-year-old newspaper brand from the UK into a global social media and digital news powerhouse," Bilt Rewards founder and CEO Ankur Jain said.

"We’re beyond excited to have him join the Bilt team at this pivotal moment in our mission to rethink what it means to rent in the United States," Jain added.

FOX NEWS DIGITAL DOMINATES JULY IN KEY CATEGORIES, TOPPING NEWS BRANDS INCLUDING CNN AND NEW YORK TIMES

While it’s quite the career pivot for Walsh, he’s eager to get started at his new gig.

"This unique opportunity to join one of America’s fastest growing and dynamic companies was something I couldn’t refuse," he said,

"Bilt is revolutionizing renting for Americans, who spend around $600 billion dollars cumulatively annually, by rewarding them for their monthly rent payments – not just in redeeming their rewards points for phenomenal benefits, but by building their credit and creating a clear path to home ownership," Walsh continued. "As both a Bilt Rewards member and loyal fan, I cannot wait to amplify the brand’s reach to the approximately 109 million renters across the United States."

Rich Caccappolo, CEO of dmg media, informed staffers of the news on Wednesday with a memo that has been obtained by Fox News Digital.

"Sean has played a pivotal role across our company over the past ten years, first with the launch of Daily Mail Australia in 2013, then relocating with his family to the United States where he helped build MailOnline’s awareness, followed by his expanded global role and involvement with our print publications," Caccappolo wrote.

"He has succeeded in several areas, the most noteworthy being the exponential growth of our brand’s awareness across the United States, but due to the hard work of Sean and his team, DailyMail.com and the brands of dmg media are highly sourced across not only the US, but the United Kingdom and Australia too," he continued. "During his tenure at dmg media, Sean was also instrumental in the creation, launch and oversight of DailyMailTV, which ran for 5 years and won a Daytime Emmy in 2019. He has also helped drive our explosive growth and leading market position on TikTok."

THE RICH MEN NORTH OF RICHMOND CAN'T UNDERSTAND HOW POOR LIFE IS FOR MANY OF US

Caccappolo concluded by calling Walsh a "friend, mentor and trusted partner." Hayley Barlow and Nicole Hall will handle communications on an interim basis once Walsh officially exits next month.

Walsh joined Daily Mail as director of communications and media relations a decade ago and was promoted to chief brand officer in 2019. He was appointed to his current role last year.

Walsh, who has over 20 years of experience in the industry, previously held senior communications roles for Nine Australia, GE Capital and Wesfarmers. He began his career working for the Nine and Seven Networks in Australia and ABC News in the United States.

Fox News’ Gabriel Hays contributed to this report.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP