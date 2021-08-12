Expand / Collapse search
©2021 FOX News Network, LLC.

Virginia teacher says it's been 'heartbreaking' to watch effects of critical race theory on kids

Gill recalled instances where Black students barred White students from joining conversations

By Nikolas Lanum | Fox News
A Loudoun County Public Schools (LCPS) teacher in Virginia said she has witnessed the "heartbreaking" effects of critical race theory on children firsthand and described its implementation as extremely "damaging" to students. 

"I have heartbreakingly watched [CRT] trickle down into our student body where I have witnessed students of color excluding their White peers, saying things like 'well, you can’t be a part of this conversation because you’re White," said Monica Gill. 

Additionally, Gill asserted that teachers and students are being taught that if you claim to be "color-blind" you are engaging in "micro-aggressions" and a form of racism. 

VIRGINIA TEACHER RESIGNS AT SCHOOL BOARD MEETING, DENOUNCES 'HIGHLY POLITICIZED AGENDAS'

The Loudoun County teacher panned critical race theory as the "antithesis" of the teachings of Martin Luther King Jr., who famously advocated for judgment to be based on character and contribution, rather than physical characteristics. 

Gill noted that she observed that biracial students have particular difficulty digesting some of the aspects of critical race theory, but were oftentimes criticized for being "white-adjacent" if they attempted to "protect" a White parent or friend.

"This is very damaging to kids," said Gill. "We should be teaching kids that there is one race, the human race, and advocating for anything different is just—it’s not going to give us a healthy society." 

On Tuesday, another Loudoun County teacher resigned in front of the school board, stating in her defiant and emotional speech that she would not teach the district’s equity-based curriculum. 

"School board, I quit, "said Laura Morris. Choking up, she added: "I quit your policies, I quit your training, and I quit being a cog in a machine that tells me to push highly politicized agendas to our most vulnerable constituents – children."

Gill called Morris’ speech "eloquent" and a "great articulation" of what "like-minded" teachers have been feeling and experiencing.

"I see her resignation as a tragic—really just a tragic casualty of this school board and their divisive policies." 

Gill noted that she would not be resigning as Morris did. 

Nikolas Lanum is a digital production assistant at Fox News.