Dad-daughter duo go viral with video rejecting critical race theory: 'Your skin color does not matter'

After going viral in a TikTok video for opposing critical race theory, Kory Yeshua, alongside his daughter Royalty, explained on "Fox & Friends" Thursday what inspired him to push back on the racially charged academic movement.

"I’ve just seen a lot of things going on in America right now, going on in the world. I see the agenda being pushed on our children and they’re trying to teach our children to look at each other, not from who they are as a person, but for their skin color. I just decided I wanted to get out there and show the world what I teach my daughter and the values that I instill in her about the content of her character and not the color of her skin," he told co-host Ainsley Earhardt.

Yeshua was prompted to teach his daughter about racial segregation after she saw a video describing Jim Crow, a series of state and local policies that enforced racial segregation in southern states.

"They had played a video that kind of took me back and it was about segregation and there was a water fountain in the video that said Whites only. And after the video, my daughter had come to me and said why wasn’t the White kid able to play with the Black kid?"

Yeshua said he did not plan to discuss segregation with Royalty until much later in her life.

"I did not think she was ready for heavy things like Jim Crow yet and I had to speak to her about that. And that’s actually what led up to coming out and speaking to her about these things," Yeshua said.

Yeshua often posts TikTok videos that criticize Democratic policies. According to the New York Post, the TikTok user said the BLM organization is for "the destruction of America and the destruction of our families."

Having a "brother and friend in prison, a brother who died from an overdose, and another brother who was murdered," Yeshua "hates what is going on" in his community.

Witnessing the tragedy of his relatives and friends "inspired" Yeshua to address the issues on social media. Speaking out against critical race theory, Yeshua said that "skin color does not matter."

"I’m so overwhelmed. It's such a blessing but the main thing I want to get out there is I want little White kids to know they are not oppressors, I want little Black kids to know they are not oppressed. And they can do anything they want to do, anything they put their mind to. You can overcome any obstacle, your skin color does not matter," Yeshua said.