RI mom says she could face lawsuit after demanding answers on CRT curriculum in elementary school

A Rhode Island mother said Wednesday she could face a lawsuit for seeking information about critical race theory material that was being taught to her daughter in school.

"I wanted to speak out because I have to fight for my daughter's education and I'm in a special position. I don't have a job to lose because I'm a stay-at-home mom. My daughter is just starting out in school. So if I have to send her to private school, I will," Nicole Solas told "Fox & Friends."

"And I think it's really important for parents to start asking more questions, because the more parents that ask more questions, the harder it will be for schools to retaliate against a lot of parents."

When Solas enrolled her daughter in school, she said she wanted to know if they were doing anything with gender theory or anti-racism.

She called the principal and was told that they don't refer to "kids as boys and girls."

"I was also told that they refrain from using gendered terminology in general terms of anti-racism. I was told that kids in kindergarten are asked what could have been done differently at Thanksgiving, and this struck me as a way to shame children for their American heritage," Solas said.

After failing to get meaningful answers, Solas sought to see the curriculum for herself, which was a challenge. She had not yet gotten a copy of the curriculum after requesting it.

Solas was advised by the school district to submit a public records request through the Access to Public Records Act. Upon receiving some information, Solas said she "did not see any evidence of gender theory or anti-racism" but knew that it was being taught to students.

She continued to use the APRA request system to seek answers to more of her questions.

"I have a lot of questions. I'm asking them. I wish that my questions would have been answered without having to do it this way. But they told me to do it with their own questions. They're teaching something that they're trying to hide from you. … They're being opaque about it."

Solas said the school district was scheduled to meet about possible legal action over her request. According to a local report, a school committee was considering a lawsuit to challenge Solas' requests.