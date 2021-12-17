Hannity: Last year's COVID 'dark winter' has become this year's 'winter of death' for Biden

Sean Hannity amplified President Biden's dire admission to dark times for a coronavirus-afflicted United States in his opening monologue Thursday.

Following up on Biden's "dark winter" comment from last year, the "Hannity" host dubbed this winter "this year's sequel, the winter of death." He only slightly modified Biden's quote that Americans unvaccinated against the coronavirus are "looking at a winter of severe illness and death."

BIDEN WARNS OF 'WINTER OF SEVERE ILLNESS AND DEATH' FOR THE UNVACCINATED

"…[M]any blue states are in full panic mode because of the omicron variant. And by the way, it seems to be blowing up big-time," Hannity announced.

In better news, he reported that Build Back Better - that "Green [New] Deal socialis[t] … spending spree" - "is now stalled in Congress."

"Make no mistake, if that bill passes in any form, inflation will reach new heights," the Fox News host said. "… Biden's Christmas present to the poor [and] middle class[es] in this country is [for them to] pay more. And … not only will middle-income Americans suffer because of rising prices, they'll also be the target of a massive tax increase."

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

Hannity reported the Congressional Budget Office's finding that Build Back Better will cost $5.1 trillion, adding $3 trillion to the deficit. He also noted the spending package's IRS audits that the agency would conduct on citizens' bank accounts.

The host ended the monologue by praising Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., for "putting the brakes on" the Freedom to Vote Act, a voting rights bill.

He noted that the "unconstitutional" bill "would federalize elections, … but you can't count on John Roberts' court for anything."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"…[M]ake no mistake, this bill does not make it easier to vote. It only makes it easier to commit fraud. It's the Democratic Party's corruption and swampiness at its worst," he concluded.