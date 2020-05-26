CNN mocked for claiming women are 'bearing the brunt' of pandemic

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

CNN raised eyebrows on Monday over a report depicting women as "bearing the brunt" of the coronavirus pandemic.

The liberal outlet ran a report on its website on Sunday as part of its women-centric "Represented" series with the headline, "Coronavirus is killing more men. But the lockdown is disastrous for women and their rights."

"From a spike in domestic violence and restricted access to family-planning services to disproportionate economic impact, the lockdown measures put in place to stop the outbreak are hurting women and their basic rights a lot more than men," CNN International digital producer Ivana Kottasová wrote.

Despite statistics that show that men are 50 percent more likely to die from the virus than women, the CNN report suggests it's "dangerous" to just focus on the health data.

"Men are having worse health outcomes if they become infected, but when we think about the secondary impacts, here we see that women are being disproportionately affected," Canadian research Julie Smith from Simon Fraser University told CNN. "And unfortunately, women's rights are almost always an afterthought in any crisis situation."

The report goes on to cite how more women are subjected to the rise of domestic violence and job losses.

On Monday, CNN shared the article on Twitter that put emphasis on the gender wage gap.

"The novel coronavirus seems to be more deadly for men. But in many other ways, women are bearing the brunt of this pandemic. For instance, the majority of health workers are women, yet they get paid 28% less on average than men, according to the WHO," CNN tweeted.

The tweet raised eyebrows and sparked criticism across social media.

"Are you high," Ben Shapiro reacted.

"When did CNN become indistinguishable from Feminist Frequency," BlazeTV host Lauren Chen asked.

"Best parody account on this website," Washington Examiner reporter Jerry Dunleavy declared.

"Even as the country reopens, the pandemic of stupidity persists," The Lafayette Co. president Ellen Carmichael wrote.

