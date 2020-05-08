Maria Bartiromo: Communist China's COVID-19 response 'brought us to a critical moment'

PROGRAMMING ALERT: On Saturday, May 9, at 7 p.m. ET, the Fox Business Channel will air "Fox Nation Presents America vs. China," anchored by Maria Bartiromo. On Sunday, May 10, at 10 p.m. ET, the Fox Nation special will air on the Fox News Channel. "America vs. China" will then available on Fox Nation starting on Sunday, May 10, at 10:05 p.m. ET.

Fox News and Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo examined the origins of the world's deadliest pandemic in more than a century, the response of the Chinese communist dictatorship to the crisis, and the implications of all of this for the future in the new special, "Fox Nation Presents America vs. China."

"Questions about coronavirus have been circulating since the world first learned of the pandemic and answers have not been easy to come by," narrated Bartiromo. "China's lack of transparency and outright lies have not only resulted in over 100,000 deaths but also triggered speculation about the communist country's intentions."

For years, Bartiromo has been tracking growing concerns over the Chinese government -- from its escalating military aggression to the theft of U.S. technology to its ever-widening surveillance capabilities.

Now, in a compilation of interviews with President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and the country's most influential political, military and business leaders, Bartiromo has detailed suspicions that the totalitarian regime may have used the coronavirus crisis to further its own ends.

"The warning bell has rung," said Bartiromo, "The American dream is still alive today. But if we do not take the threat seriously our future will shift from America versus China to America under China."

In March, the University of Southampton in the United Kingdom released a troubling study on the COVID-19 outbreak. It was posted on the medrxiv repository and had not yet been peer-reviewed.

In a statement, the researchers claimed that early intervention by the Chinese government could have reduced the spread of COVID-19 by up to 95 percent.

Instead, according to U.S. Senator Tom Cotton R-Ark., the regime decided that it would be better for them if the world shared in their misery.

"It was obvious by mid-December to Chinese authorities that this virus was highly contagious and very deadly," Cotton told Bartiromo in an interview on February 26, "They also knew that, once this virus began to spread outside of Wuhan, it would wreak economic havoc throughout China."

"I believe the Chinese communist leaders... made the conscious decision not to explain to the world that it was transmissible between humans, not to shut down travel... but to allow this virus to escape their borders."

"If they were going to suffer an economic contraction, they were not going to allow the world to continue to prosper," he claimed.

"In other words, they didn't want to see the Chinese economy contract 20 percent, with the rest of the world contracting 2 percent?" asked Bartiromo.

"That's exactly right," replied Cotton.

Jack Keane, a Fox News senior strategic analyst and a retired general who served as U.S. Army vice chief of staff and is now the chairman of the Institute for the Study of War, told Bartiromo in April that there are indications that the Chinese government allowed COVID-19 to spread internationally.

"When they shut down Hubei province, they shut down flights out of that province throughout China, they did not shut down international flights," said Keane in April. "Those flights were going to Italy, three a week from Wuhan alone, all over Europe."

International organizations may also have had a role in the failure to contain the virus.

Rep. Mike McCaul, the top Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, called the World Health Organization and the Chinese Communists “co-conspirators” in allegedly hiding information early on in the outbreak and calling it “the worst cover-up in human history.”

"The WHO is complicit as well to some extent when they gave positive remarks to China, late January said China's handling this really well. It's not transmitted human to human which it was. And by that time, it was already going into international travel," he said.

"The historic consequences from coronavirus have finally alerted America to the great threat of communist China and brought us to a critical moment in time," narrated Bartiromo in the Fox Nation special. "Communist China has been economically and militarily positioning itself for global domination and the progress they have made will shock you."

