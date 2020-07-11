Corey Lewandowski praises Goya Foods CEO: 'This guy stood up to the left'

Trump 2020 Campaign senior adviser Corey Lewandowski praised Goya Foods President and CEO Bob Unanue for refusing to back down after his company faced boycott threats over his praise of President Trump.

"I hope every person supports this president, love their country, goes out and buys some of their products," Lewandowski said on "Watters' World" on Saturday. "You know, this this guy, the only word that comes to mind for me is 'c------.' This guy stood up to the left. I don't know Spanish, Jesse, but I think that means the guy's tough."

Lewandowski used a vulgar Spanish anatomical reference that is often used as a synonym for "courage" or "audacity."

GOYA FOODS CEO WON'T APOLOGIZE IN FACE OF BOYCOTT, BACKLASH FOR PRO-TRUMP REMARKS: 'SUPPRESSION OF SPEECH'

Unanue called the pushback against him visiting the White House “suppression of speech.” Unanue said he was previously invited to the White House for an event hosted by the Obama administration for Hispanic Heritage Month.

"We're all truly blessed at the same time to have a leader like President Trump, who is a builder," Unanue, who is of Spanish descent on his father's side of the family, said at the Thursday event.

Lewandowski predicted Trump supporters would support Goya products.

"He was a CEO that everyone should admire and respect," Lewandowski said, referring to his visit during the Obama administration. "He goes and sees President Trump in the Rose Garden and all of a sudden, you know, the left want to boycott him. This is the hypocrisy of the media. And I think the Trump train is going to come through and Goya's profits are going to go through the roof because of it."

The Trump campaign adviser noted the difference between Republicans and Democrats surrounding free speech.

"There's a carrot approach and the stick approach and the Democrats always want to use the stick, which is we're going to go after you if you even step out of line or you have an independent thought," Lewandowski said. "Here's what the president has said: 'I'm going to deregulate the government so you can grow your business, regardless of how you own it. I'm going to have empowerment zones and we're going to put more money into minority communities.' This president uses the carrot. It's two very different ways of doing things."

"We know the president's way works but if you're not on Team Liberal, you're not on team [Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez], not on team Hate Trump -- then we're going to use the stick against you," Lewandowski said. "And you'll be penalized for not supporting the Democratic line."

Fox News' Joshua Nelson contributed to this report.