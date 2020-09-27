Corey Lewandowski on Barrett attacks: 'We should see more women' supporting her

The senior adviser with the Trump campaign said Sunday that there should be more support among women for the president's Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett.

Corey Lewandowski made the comment on “Media Buzz,” reacting to criticism of President Trump’s nomination to succeed the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the U.S. Supreme Court.

“We’re already seeing the double standard,” Lewandowski said on Sunday. “She is being criticized for being the first Supreme Court nominee who has school-age children and they’re using that against her.”

“Why wouldn’t the media come out and say this should be commended?” he asked.

The conservative Barrett, 48, currently serves as a judge on the 7th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals. She is a devout Catholic and a working mother to seven children, including two adopted from Haiti. She previously clerked for the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, who died in 2016, and is devoted to the literal interpretation of the Constitution known as originalism.

Many claim her nomination could mean overturning the Affordable Care Act or ObamaCare, or Roe v. Wade, the 1973 landmark Supreme Court decision that guarantees a woman’s right to an abortion.

“We have a woman who may be one of the greatest legal minds of her generation,” Lewandowski said on Sunday, adding that she “obviously has a difficult work/family balance.”

“This should be praised, a woman of this magnitude who has seven children, who has the opportunity to sit on the high court,” he continued. “We should see more women coming out and supporting her.”

Host Howard Kurtz noted that, “Republicans have the votes” and “Judge Barrett is going to be confirmed.”

He then asked Lewandowski, “Will you acknowledge that this is basically raw politics pushed by [Senate Majority Leader] Mitch McConnell in the Senate who wouldn’t give Merrick Garland a vote with nine months to go and is going to push through this nomination probably with about two weeks before the election?”

“McConell is a master on how to get things done,” Lewandowski said in response, citing his experience in the Senate. “It’s not unprecedented to move a nominee through this quickly."

“We saw it with Justice John Paul Stevens, we saw it with Ruth Bader Ginsburg and I believe it’s the obligation of United States senators to work right up until Election Day and not take a pass on tough votes.”

