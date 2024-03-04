Cookie Monster hides Sen. Bob Casey's reply on X after Dem sought campaign donation: 'Can you chip in?'

Sesame Street's Cookie Monster appeared to throw some shade at Democratic Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey by hiding his reply to a post the iconic Muppet made on X.

Cookie Monster went viral on Monday for complaining about "shrinkflation" impacting the size of cookies.

"Me hate shrinkflation! Me cookies are getting smaller," Cookie Monster wrote with a sad face.

Casey, who is up for reelection in November, appeared on Cookie Monster's replies, telling the hungry TV puppet, "I'm on it."

"I need your help to hold big corporations accountable for using shrinkflation to rake in record profits," Casey said to Cookie Monster. "Can you chip in $3 to help fight back?"

However, as pointed out by GOP strategist Matt Whitlock, the Cookie Monster account hid Casey's post, separating it from other replies to the post that are still easily visible to X users.

The Casey campaign did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Cookie Monster isn't the only Muppet Casey attempted to appeal to Monday. The Democrat also tried capturing the attention of Big Bird, Bert, Ernie, Grover and Oscar the Grouch.

"Hey @BertSesame and @SesameErnie, join @MeCookieMonster and me in holding corporations accountable for shrinkflation and greedflation before the price of @SesameDuckie goes through the roof," Casey wrote in response to a post Ernie wrote about his rubber duckie back in January.

"@Grover I hear you’re a seasoned world traveler. Have you experienced hidden fees tacked on to your airline and hotel bills?" Casey wrote in another post. "I call them junk fees, and I’m exposing big corporations for not being upfront with consumers about the price of their products."

Quote tweeting a photo from Big Bird of the puppet looking small, Casey wrote, "In January, @BigBird experienced the phenomenon of shrinkflation. I’m fighting to hold corporations accountable and make sure this never happens again."

He asked Oscar the Grouch, "are you as fed up with greedflation as I am?"

Perhaps Casey was hoping to replicate the attention President Biden received in January when responding to a post written by Elmo about emotional well-being.

"I know how hard it is some days to sweep the clouds away and get to sunnier days. Our friend Elmo is right: We have to be there for each other, offer our help to a neighbor in need, and above all else, ask for help when we need it. Even though it's hard, you're never alone," Biden wrote.

Casey will be seeking reelection in what may be the most-watched Senate race in the country this November, likely against Republican candidate Dave McCormick.