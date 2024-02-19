Democratic Sen. Bob Casey concedes there's no 'videotape' that'll disprove Biden's age concerns

Democratic Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey conceded there isn't going to be any "videotape" that will disprove the growing concerns about President Biden's age.

During an interview Saturday with Philadelphia's ABC 6, Casey was asked about comments made by liberal comedian Jon Stewart, who mocked Biden's defenders on "The Daily Show" last week for insisting the president is "sharp" and "focused" in various meetings in recent media appearances.

"If you're telling us behind the scenes he's sharp and full of energy and on top of it… you should film that," Stewart told Democrats.

ABC 6's Tamala Edwards pressed Casey on voters who may be agrreing with Stewart and thinking, "We need to see the tape" of Biden's supposed prowess behind the scenes.

"What would you have Joe Biden do to make the case that he's not an ‘elderly. well-meaning gentleman,’ that he's somebody who's really driving the car? Edwards asked, referring to Special Counsel Robert Hur's description of the president in his report.

"Well, I think his record demonstrates that, and I think people are gonna see it in the campaign," Casey responded.

After touting Biden's efforts to "lower costs" and address border security, Casey acknowledged, "Look, I don't think there's gonna be a moment where there's going to be a videotape that proves something. I just think over time, he's got to make sure that- and we all have to do this, make sure that people know what we've been working on, whether it's lowering costs or focusing on the border or protecting the Affordable Care Act or helping vulnerable families, and at the same time to make sure they know the difference between the two sides."

He later continued, "And look, you know, Joe Biden was pretty old when he passed the infrastructure bill. The other guy talked about it, he got it done. He was maybe 81 when he was trying to bring the sides together to support Ukraine in this most recent debate. And he's getting a lot done and I think we got to make sure that people know the difference between one side and the other."

Casey will be seeking reelection in what may be the most-watched Senate race in the country this November, likely against Republican candidate Dave McCormick.

Pennsylvania remains a critical swing state, after Biden won in 2020 and former President Trump won in 2016. The RealClearPolitics average shows Biden leading against Trump with a razor-thin margin of 0.3% in a hypothetical rematch.

Biden's age and mental acuity remains a major concern, especially after the release of Hur's report earlier this month that showed the president not remembering key details about his life, like when he was vice president and what year his son Beau died.

Hur made the stunning conclusion that he could not bring charges against Biden despite his "willful" possession of classified documents because a jury would view him as a "sympathetic, well-meaning elderly man with a poor memory."