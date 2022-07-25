Concha mocks 'woke' left over attempt to cancel Dave Chappelle: 'This only makes him stronger'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Joe Concha argued the left's attempts to cancel Dave Chappelle are actually benefiting the comedian. On "Fox & Friends First" Monday, Concha touted Chappelle as the "best comedian of his generation" and suggested more people will buy tickets to see him perform as a result.

JOE CONCHA: If you cancel Dave Chappelle, like what happened in Minneapolis, this only makes him stronger. It only makes him bigger. Look at Joe Rogan, right? The left completely tried to cancel him. You know, the guy who supported Bernie Sanders in the last election, and he's only now gaining followers. Something like 11, 12 million people listen to Joe Rogan every day. And then when Dave Chappelle is going to come around to a neighborhood near you, more people are going to want tickets now based on these actions, because, again, you're not going to cancel somebody who for 20 years now is arguably the best comedian of his generation. And now, what a show, right? When you can watch Chappelle, Hart and Rock on the same stage. Yeah, I'll pay a lot of money to watch that, that's for sure.

