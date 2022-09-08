Compagno, 'Outnumbered' slam AOC's misogyny claims: This 'reeks of her naiveté'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Outnumbered" co-host Emily Compagno criticized statements from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., in a GQ Magazine interview. Ocasio-Cortez said that "so many" Americans "deeply and unconsciously, as well as consciously… hate women" and that "misogyny transcends political ideology."

EMILY COMPAGNO: This is a 32-year-old who's arguing with us and lecturing us as an ideologue on the state of the country and the state of the future. She said in that article that America would never allow a female to be elected, she said, because they hate women. And I just think it reeks of her naivete. I don't want to be lectured by a 32-year-old on what she thinks will and won't happen. To your point, why isn't she celebrating the election of Winsome Sears? And Mayra Flores? Why isn't she throughout that article celebrating her colleagues, her colleagues across the aisle, if she's that much of a champion of women's rights and women's positions? You would think she would be generous and humble enough to celebrate everyone's elevated position rather than just complaining about the lack of her future one.

