Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez mocked for GQ magazine feature: ‘WAIT, WHAT?!'

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., was slammed on Twitter Wednesday after GQ Magazine featured her for its cover story.

In her interview with GQ, Ocasio-Cortez said that "so many" Americans "deeply and unconsciously, as well as consciously… hate women." She also advocated for unlimited access to abortion and argued that Democrats must perform well in the midterm elections in order to combat "the very real threat of fascism."

The magazine story and images prompted a big reaction on Twitter.

"AOC has been on numerous magazine covers, but not a single one of her bills has ever passed into law. She's been in Congress since 2019," Ryan Fournier, founder of Students for Trump, tweeted.

During the interview, Ocasio-Cortez also predicted she will not become president because, in her view, Americans "hate women."

In response, Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., tweeted, "I’m glad AOC knows what a woman actually is, but our problem is with her socialist agenda, not her gender."

Former sports reporter Michele Tafoya wrote, "@AOC, you have an opportunity to inspire, and yet you tell young women they can never be President? That America hates women — especially women of color? What a sad POV you’ve chosen. I’m Latina, and I have thrived via hard work and belief, as my Colombian-born daughter will."

Fox News' Sean Hannity noted that in the profile, Ocasio-Cortez expressed "worries About Marrying a White Guy".

"WAIT, WHAT?! AOC Fears Being Killed This Month, Worries About Marrying a White Guy," Hannity tweeted.

Referencing Ocasio-Cortez's remark in the article, "Realistically, I can’t even tell you if I’m going to be alive in September. And that weighs very heavily on me," podcaster Tim Pool tweeted, "I hope AOC is alright does she have cancer or something?"

The comment was an apparent reference to her fear of violent right-wing extremism.

Pro-life activists slammed Ocasio-Cortez for her stance on abortion. Tom Fitton, President of Judicial Watch, tweeted, "@AOC: Killing unborn human beings through abortion is liberating for men, too!"

She also complained about the limits of presidential power due to the Founding Fathers' system of checks and balances.

Nathan Brand, GOP communications director, criticized Ocasio-Cortez's contempt for our constitutional system.

He tweeted, "In a GQ cover story, AOC theorizes about being president but is worried about the checks and balances of… the other branches of government."