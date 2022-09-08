Jimmy Failla roasts AOC's GQ magazine profile: 'She only knows how to be a victim'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

'Fox Across America' host Jimmy Failla said Thursday Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez only knows how to portray herself as a victim after the Democratic congresswoman's latest comments to GQ Magazine. On "Fox & Friends First," Failla said it drove him crazy to hear AOC claim Americans "hate women of color"

ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ MOCKED FOR GQ MAGAZINE FEATURE: ‘WAIT, WHAT?!'

JIMMY FAILLA: This is crazy. The problem with AOC is she only knows how to be a victim. That's the move. She grew up rich in the suburbs and repurposed herself as this hardscrabble champion of the people who takes on the establishment by cooking mac and cheese on Instagram. That's who she is. A low IQ TikToker with an office in the Capitol. The thing that drove me crazy was not even the race-baiting on White guys. It was when she jumped in and said, America hates women of color. I'm like, hello, we just spent two weeks giving Serena Williams the biggest shout-out in the history of sports. Beyoncé has the number one album on the charts. Oprah is so rich, she's using people as furniture, to actually sit on people instead of couches. And we could go on and on with the Gayle Kings and the Meghan Markle and Kamala Harris, as you're sitting Vice President. Michelle Obama could be president tomorrow or at least get the nomination if she felt like doing it. So this whole idea is just professional victimhood. And the problem is when that's all you know how to sell people, sometimes you take stupid, indefensible positions.

