Compagno blasts Beto O'Rourke on 'Outnumbered' after press conference disruption: 'Performative clown'

"Outnumbered" co-host Emily Compagno called Beto O'Rourke reprehensible for interrupting Texas Gov. Abbott's press conference following the Tuesday shooting in Uvalde. Compagno agreed with Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin in saying O'Rourke was out of line by turning the press conference into a political issue.

EMILY COMPAGNO: He's a performative clown. He's reprehensible. He's a joke. I don't want to give him any more airtime. He's not worth it. He's a waste of flesh. Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick said it best. He said, 'you're out of line. You're an embarrassment.' The mayor of Uvalde also said it best. He said, 'you're out of line. Leave the auditorium. I cannot believe you are a sick son of a B who would come to a deal like this to make a political issue.' That's unfortunately exactly what we get by that despicable person. I don't even want to say his name. He's not worth it.

