Colorado professor emeritus calls TPUSA supporters 'Nazis,' flips off camera after chapter approved

A retired professor was seen on camera calling conservatives "Nazis" after a proposed Turning Point USA chapter was approved at a Colorado college.

David Kozak, a former professor of anthropology at Fort Lewis College, was caught on camera Nov. 7 yelling in reaction to the Associated Students of Fort Lewis College (ASFLC) voting to approve the TPUSA chapter in an emergency meeting. Their decision came after previously rejecting senior Jonah Flynn’s proposal to register the group with the university, which had sparked controversy across campus.

The ASFLC's decision to reverse its earlier rejection to deny the chapter apparently angered Kozak, who flipped off the person filming and called the TPUSA supporters "Nazis." He then said, "F--- the Nazis."

"Go on, fascists," Kozak said. "Go on, Nazi lovers."

"C’mon Nazis!," Kozak said repeatedly.

Kozak's confrontation occurred after a challenging few weeks for the TPUSA chapter at the liberal arts college, which is based in a left-leaning area that overwhelmingly supported Democrat Kamala Harris in the last election.

A Fort Lewis College spokesperson told Fox News Digital that Kozak had retired.

"Mr. Kozak retired from Fort Lewis College in 2022 and is no longer employed by the institution," the spokesperson told Fox News Digital. "At Fort Lewis College, we remain committed to fostering an environment grounded in academic excellence, free expression, and civil discourse."

Flynn was at the center of controversy when he sought to start a TPUSA chapter, prompting a petition that accused TPUSA of causing harm to students.

On Oct. 17 , a petition launched by the Fort Lewis College community garnered over 400 signatures, arguing that TPUSA "has engaged in actions that directly harm our community."

"At a college where many students identify as Indigenous, students of color, LGBTQ+, or from other underrepresented backgrounds, this harm cannot be ignored," the petition reads. "We are calling on Fort Lewis College to take action that prioritizes student safety and well-being by refusing to recognize the TPUSA chapter as an RSO ."

Shortly after the chapter was denied, a counter-petition launched backing TPUSA, garnering over 1,000 signatures so far.

The student government ultimately reversed itself, approving the chapter on Nov. 7.

Kozak did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.