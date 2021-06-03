Colorado mother calls for end to critical race theory 'nightmare,' rebukes local school board

A Colorado mother of two said on Thursday that critical race theory is "damaging" to children after she delivered a rebuke to ther Douglas County School District at a board meeting.

"Equity policy is the same as critical race theory and the reason why it’s so damaging is it divides students into groups. It is not the same as equality or equal opportunity which is what every parent is for and what the civil rights movement was for," Deborah Flora told "America’s Newsroom."

"Equity basically says there has to be an equal outcome which only happens when you gerrymander a system to favor one group over another."

Flora's comments came after delivering an address on Wednesday to the Colorado Douglas County School District board in which she called critical race theory training a "nightmare" and blasted teachers for pushing the racially charged academic movement.

In her speech, Flora said "We all know the Dr. King quote that has been shared — ‘color of our skin versus the content of our character.’ He had a dream, this is a nightmare. It is a nightmare for our children and it needs to end now."

Flora leads Parents United America, a "non-partisan" group that rallies concerned parents of school children "to restore parental authority in every area of a child’s life."

CRT curriculum has sparked a national conversation about the role of race and racism in school districts across the country. Often compared by critics to actual racism , CRT is a school of thought that generally focuses on how power structures and institutions impact racial minorities.

Flora explained further that the "worst part" of critical race theory is that it "divides innocent children into oppressors and oppressed" groups, which she claimed causes "damage to both."

Explaining how critical race theory damages children, she said children who are called "oppressors" are "shamed just for who they are" and the oppressed group are told they are "victims with no way they can better themselves and that other people are the enemy."

"As I said, this is not a dream, it is a nightmare," Flora said, repeating a statement from her previous speech given to the district’s school board, which paid homage to Martin Luther King Jr.’s "I Have a Dream" speech.

"Parents are rising up all over the country to let school districts know that we have the ultimate authority in our children’s education. By the way, the training that happened in our school district said that parents were dissenters and they should be told how they will educate our children. We’re the parents and the stakeholders in their education."