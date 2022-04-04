Former college swimmer: Biden admin's proposal on trans athletes 'demoralizing and insulting'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Alexa Schwerha, a former collegiate swimmer and Campus Reform reporter, joined "Fox & Friends First" Monday to speak out against the Biden administration defending the practice of allowing male-born athletes identifying as female to compete against biological women in college sports.

"What we're seeing is the Biden administration is clearly more concerned with pressing their political agenda than standing up and defending women," she said, calling the proposed rules "demoralizing and insulting."

ARIZONA GOV. DUCEY SIGNS LEGISLATION BARRING TRANSGENDER FEMALES FROM PLAYING GIRLS SPORTS

University of Pennsylvania transgender swimmer Lia Thomas drew national attention for breaking records in NCAA swim competitions. This has prompted states to enact legislation to protect girls sports.

As a result, Biden stated that he will protect transgender athletes to compete with the gender they identify as.

"Such state laws are "simply wrong" and "hateful," Biden said, adding that his administration is "standing up for transgender equality in the classroom, on the playing field, at work, in our military, in our housing and health care systems – everywhere."

Biden told the parents of transgender children that "affirming your child's identity is one of the most powerful things you can do to keep them safe."

OKLAHOMA GOVERNOR SIGNS TRANSGENDER SPORTS BAN INTO LAW

Schwerha called for a national conversation on the issue in order to prevent the "death of women's sports."

"It's very insulting because I know the hard work and the sacrifice that these ladies have put in to hone their craft and make it to that level of competition. I myself remember diving into that freezing cold pool every single morning and wearing chlorine as perfume and missing hanging out with family and friends just to shave off a tenth of a second from a lap time. But honestly, if I had to do it all over again, I'm not sure it would be worth it because the sacrifices were worth it when the competition was fair," she told hosts Todd Piro and Ashley Strohmier.

Schwerha called the recent move to allow male-born athletes to compete against women, "an attack on women" and pointed out the physiological differences between biological men and women when it comes to sports.

"Facts have to come first. They cannot come secondary to some delusional reality. We know that men statistically are taller. They have a larger wingspan, a larger lung capacity, and this is very important when we're talking about physical activities such as sports."

Fox News' Timothy H.J. Nerozzi contributed to this report