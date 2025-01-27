NY Mag cover accused of cropping out Black attendees of Trump inauguration event

New York Magazine writer Brock Colyar warned that a new generation of "casually cruel Trumpers" are "conquering Washington."

Colyar wrote an extensive report, "The Cruel Kids’ Table" about what it was like socializing with a new generation of young Republicans on the first night of President Donald Trump’s new presidency. "They are drinking, smoking, flirting, networking, but mostly congratulating one another on their big win," Colyar wrote.

However, conservative influencers argued that the liberal magazine made some glaring omissions.

American Conservation Coalition president Christopher Barnard condemned the cover of the latest issue, claiming, "New York Magazine literally cropped all the Black people out of this cover photo and then complained that ‘the entire room is White.’"

‘THE VIEW' HOSTS RIP SNOOP DOGG, NELLY FOR PERFORMING AT TRUMP INAUGURATION FESTIVITIES

While the "entire room is White" quote came from an unnamed attendee in the report, another influencer shared a similar claim that the involvement of Black people at the event was deliberately downplayed.

"I hosted this event and @NYMag intentionally left me out of their story because it would have undermined their narrative that MAGA is some racist cult. They also didn’t include the fact that @WakaFlocka and @Gervontaa were also there. You don’t hate the liberal media enough," conservative influencer CJ Pearson said.

Pearson also told Fox News Digital in a statement that the story spoke to a larger explanation as to why "the majority of the American people don't believe a single thing the media says."

"Last week to celebrate the inauguration of President Trump, I hosted an incredible event to honor the social media influencers that made his victory possible. The NY Mag intentionally excluded me from their coverage-along with every other person of color in attendance- because including us would have directly contradicted their tried and tired narrative that MAGA is some racist cult," Pearson said in a statement.

New York Magazine provided the following statement to Fox News Digital in response: "The magazine’s most recent cover story explores the new class of conservatives taking Washington by storm, through the lens of inauguration weekend. The cover was cropped to the center of a picture that was published in full online, and we believe both the cover and story provide an accurate impression of the weekend."

CANCEL CULTURE BROKE AMERICA'S MORAL COMPASS. HERE'S HOW WE FIND OUR WAY BACK TO SANITY

One key distinction Colyar made in the piece was that this new generation of conservatives are not only different from their modern liberal opposition, but from older members of Trump’s base.

"It’s easy to see the festivities as an obnoxious victory lap of the MAGA coalition, and of course they are. Conservatism — as a cultural force, not just a political condition — is back in a real way for the first time since the 1980s," Colyar wrote. "But here in D.C., among the tourists from Tampa, the donors, and the last politicians Trump whipped into submission, one can also witness the emerging influence of a newer type of conservative."

He added that they "are not disenfranchised or working class or anti-elite or many of the other adjectives used to describe Trump supporters since 2016. Rather, they are young, imposingly well-connected, urban, and very online. They are rebels once again storming Capitol Hill, though without the pathetic scariness of the January 6 rioters."

Colyar attested, "Some are the black sheep at their own family Thanksgivings, yet they project confidence that they’re the relevant ones now. Many are hot enough to be extras in the upcoming American Psycho remake."

The author quoted numerous influencers such as Xaviaer DuRousseau, who observed, "It’s Republican Coachella, and Donald Trump is our Beyoncé."

DEMORALIZED DEMOCRATS ADMIT THEY'VE LOST PUBLIC TRUST AS THEY SEEK NEW ANTI-TRUMP STRATEGY

Another figure the author quoted was a publicist and crisis consultant for conservative podcasters, Mitchell Jackson, who argued, "MAGA is MTV for Gen Z. This isn’t the fringe. This is youth pop culture. I’ve been saying this for years. Meanwhile, Democrats sound like ’80s Republicans protesting rap songs."

While the author observed that the new conservative generation is a big tent of "crypto nerds and influencer girlies and recent MAHA converts and gays of all stripes, plus your standard-fare Rogan-listening bros," that there is one key idea they orbit. Their most "visible political stance," Colyar argued, "is a reaction to what it sees as the left’s puritanical obsessions with policing language and talking about identity."

Indeed, one key influencer the piece mentioned numerous times was Arynne Wexler, who told the author, "Full transparency, I think ‘pronouns’ are ‘retarded.’" She also urged Colyer to tell readers on her behalf, "Tomorrow, we’re going to have images of them rounding up illegals and deporting them. That’s exciting."

Other influencers across the political spectrum responded to the report, arguing it speaks volumes about changing times in the new Trump era.

"The left being forced to write articles about how the right is culturally ascendant even in elite circles is absolutely delicious," conservative columnist Auron MacIntyre wrote.

He later added, "The left needed to believe that MAGA was some movement for the chuds in flyover state. Now that has spread to the well turned out and influential the cope will be unreal."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Conservative digital strategist Greg Price offered a similar comment, "I love this specular media fail for so many reasons chief among them being it illustrates how the left is so unbelievably defeated, not just politically, but to the point that being conservative is now associated with the cool, fun, attractive, well put together crowd."