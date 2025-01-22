Miss America says she's following the Lord in world that's 'broken, polarized and divided'

Abbie Stockard believes her new title was heaven-sent.

In early January, the nursing student representing Alabama was crowned Miss America in Orlando, Florida. The 22-year-old is the fourth Miss Alabama to earn the coveted title.

"I am very driven by my faith," Stockard told Fox News Digital. "Based on the morals and the values that my family taught me, I believe that every single person is called to make a difference.

"I believe we were all created on purpose, for purpose. And so, while it is so amazing to have this platform of influence and be an ambassador for the organization, my main mission is to use this title to serve others."

Stockard said she’s eager to hit the road and connect with fellow Americans, offering them hope during turbulent times.

"I think our world is broken," she shared. "I think it is polarized and divided, and I want to be a light. I want to be an inspiration, and I want to make every single person feel seen, valued and appreciated, because that is who the Lord is. That’s what He would want me to do. And I know that I was anointed to this position for a purpose, and that’s why I’m not going to take it for granted."

According to the annual competition, Stockard will spend the year traveling the country as she pursues her degree at Auburn University.

"I want to use [my title] to touch the lives and the hearts of the people across our nation," she said.

Stockard credited her relationship with God for giving her the drive to become a positive role model on a public platform. She declared victory over 51 other contestants.

"The two words that I channeled the entire week of Miss America were peace and confidence," she explained. "Peace that surpasses all understanding, knowing that the Lord is taking care of my needs for me. He has a plan for my life, and His plan is good. Reminding myself that He is for me, and He is not against me. Why worry? Because he already knows the results of this competition."

"The second word [was] confidence – confidence in the work that I’ve put in, but also confidence in His plan for my life," she shared. "One of my favorite verses is ‘Trust in the Lord with all your heart and do not rely on your understanding and all of your ways. Acknowledge him and he will make your path straight.’ That is what I leaned on… the entire week."

"I think that’s why I did so well," Stockard continued. "I didn’t put this pressure on myself. Because at the end of the day, there was only so much I could control. He was taking care of all of it. That’s why I’m excited to have this position and to continue spreading my faith to people who need it."

Stockard, who comes from "a big medical family," also wants to raise awareness of health.

She will be advocating for the American Heart Association’s Go RED for Women initiative, as well as cystic fibrosis research. The Miss America organization confirmed to Fox News Digital Stockard raised over $200,000 for cystic fibrosis in Alabama. She was named the "Hero of Hope" by the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, and a national ambassador.

According to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation’s website, the genetic disorder impacts the lungs, pancreas and other organs. There are close to 40,000 children and adults living with it in the US alone. An estimated 105,000 people have been diagnosed with CF across 94 countries.

The cause hits close to home.

"My best friend – she isn’t just my best friend, she [has become] my purpose," said Stockard. "We've been inseparable since the age of 9. I truly believe that in this lifetime, a cure will be found for this disease. And I’m excited to use this position of influence to continue increasing awareness, fundraising efforts and education so that we can get closer and closer to finding that cure."

The Miss America competition also highlights a fitness section. Stockard, who has been a dancer since age 2, wants to help raise awareness about kicking off health goals for the New Year. She noted that heart disease is "the number one killer of women."

"It’s time that the world takes hold of our health so we can combat these statistics," she said. "I think that physical health is extremely important because we are seeing a rise in obesity rates, and that’s leading to chronic diseases. These numbers are rising… each year."

"It’s said by the American Heart Association that you need to get at least 150 minutes of some type of movement every single week," Stockard pointed out. "For me, I love going to the gym, but I love dancing. One of my favorite things to do is go on a long walk throughout the day. That also allows me to… reset and prioritize my mental health as well.

"It isn’t just physical activity. It’s making sure that you’re managing your stress appropriately [and] getting an adequate amount of sleep. That all goes into what it looks like to live a healthy and well-balanced lifestyle."

For those struggling, Stockard suggested some simple eating habits she swears by to help her look and feel her best.

"I’m a big protein girl," she shared. "If I’m not fueled by some type of protein, I’m going to be tired the entire day. For breakfast this morning, I had scrambled eggs with cheese, and then I had some Greek yogurt. I love granola… My friends make fun of me because they say it’s not yogurt with granola, it’s granola with yogurt because I put so much granola in my yogurt. And then sometimes I’ll drizzle honey too.

"For lunch, I usually have some type of sandwich. I like to keep it simple with turkey and cheese. Sometimes I put lettuce and tomato in there. For dinner, my favorite meal is grilled salmon. I could eat it every single day. My go-to would be grilled salmon with rice. And then you have to have your greens in there somewhere. I like to put broccoli in the oven and Brussels sprouts."

On days when she feels like indulging, Stockard has one thing in mind.

"Cookie two step," she boasted. "It’s half cookies and cream, half cookie dough ice cream. I have a gallon in my fridge. The night I won, they asked me what I was going to eat. That’s the first thing I said."

Stockard insisted there’s more to the crown than just a pretty face. As part of her victory, she earned a whopping $50,000 in tuition scholarships.

"One of my biggest pet peeves is when people call Miss America a beauty pageant," she explained. "I think that’s the biggest stereotype this organization gets. It’s so much more than that. Through my three years of competing, I have acquired over $89,000 in tuition scholarships… It allows me to graduate completely debt-free."

"Miss America is a force," she said. "She represents a change in the community… I think that’s why this organization has been standing for the past 100 years."