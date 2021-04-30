CNSNews claims to be blocked in China, citing decline in internet traffic

CNSNews reported Friday that government censors in China are blocking its website after its audience increased in the communist country last year.

According to CNS, a group called Citizen Lab that "monitors" internet censorship, detected activity earlier this week that resulted in a dramatic drop in Chinese traffic to the website compared to earlier this month.

"Google Analytics audience data show that the number of daily CNSNews.com users in China, which averaged 467 over the period April 10-25, dropped from that average by 79.2[%] on April 26, and by a further 94.8 [%] on April 27," CNS reported.

"Although modest, readership appears to have been growing in China. Compared to 56,615 users in all of 2020, the first four months of this year alone (through April 28) have already seen 44,143 users recorded," the outlet wrote.

CNSNews, a division of the conservative Media Research Center, spent much of 2020 covering China, including its role in the coronavirus pandemic, Beijing's ongoing tensions with Hong Kong and Taiwan, and the human rights abuses of Uighur Muslims in the northwestern Xinjiang province.

Comparitech, cited by CNS as a tech research consumer website, claims it is believed an estimated "10,000 domains" in China are "blocked at any one time."

"Websites are censored in China at the behest of the government and the ruling Communist Party," Comparitech states. "Any websites or apps that undermine party rule, or have the potential to, are typically blocked. This consists largely of western news media, social networks, and sites built on user-generated content. Other content deemed vulgar, pornographic, paranormal, obscene, or violent is also blocked. Some western websites, apps, and services are blocked in order to prevent competition with domestic, homegrown alternatives."