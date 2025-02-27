CNN's Jake Tapper gets ripped on social media for 'trying to rewrite history' with new book on Biden's decline

Social media users ripped CNN anchor Jake Tapper for promoting his new book investigating former President Biden’s mental decline and its alleged cover-up by members of the Democratic Party.

Multiple accounts on X accused Tapper of being involved in the same cover-up he and co-author, Axios journalist Alex Thompson, investigated in the book, titled, "Original Sin: President Biden’s Decline, Its Cover-Up, and His Disastrous Choice To Run Again." Several users pointed to a 2020 video of him lecturing then-Trump 2020 campaign advisor Lara Trump for calling out Biden’s mental faculties.

Popular conservative account "End Wokeness" shared the 2020 clip of Tapper alongside an image of the new book, and commented, "Tapper then: It's a conspiracy theory to say Biden has cognitive decline. It's a stutter. Tapper now: A book on the cover up."

During a segment of CNN’s "The Lead" on Wednesday, Tapper talked about the book and insisted that he has been asking Democratic figures and Biden himself about the ex-president’s cognitive abilities.

"As viewers of ‘The Lead’ know, I’ve been covering the concerns about President Biden's age and health for years. I literally asked him about it in October 2022, and we’ve challenged Democrats and White House officials about it."

Tapper did ask Biden about concerns over his age and the demands of the presidency during that 2022 interview, reported on polling showing the public’s concern about his "mental sharpness" in 2023, and that same year, asked then-White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre about the public’s perception that Biden was too old.

Still, Tapper’s critics on X did not think he had been aggressive enough in covering Biden’s age.

The Federalist editor-in-chief Mollie Hemingway ripped Tapper, stating, "The mother bleeping AUDACITY of you to do this after running 24-7 interference on behalf of him and mocking and attacking every single person who noticed Biden's decline. The MOTHER. BUH-LEEP-ING. AUDACITY. Have you no decency? Have you NO shame?"

RealClearPolitics co-founder Tom Bevan commented on the reception the CNN anchor got for the book announcement, posting, "Jake Tapper getting ratioed into oblivion promoting his new book on ‘the real story’ of Biden's mental decline. He really does have utter contempt for his viewers and thinks they're all morons."

The Libs of TikTok account quoted Tapper’s announcement of the book on CNN in a post, stating, "JAKE TAPPER: As viewers know I’ve been covering concerns about Biden’s age and health for years… we spent several months talking to people… you will not believe what was really going on.’"

The account added, "I can’t believe this is real and he said this with a straight face. Jake Tapper and CNN covered up for Biden’s decline for years. He’s trying to rewrite history."

The Spectator contributing editor Stephen L. Miller slammed Tapper for the book in light of the anchor’s 2020 response to Trump.

He wrote, "Here's Jake Tapper incensed over Joe Biden's ‘stutter’ and outraged over claims of Biden's cognitive decline. Now he's cashing in on a book about Biden's cognitive decline and media cover up. There is no bottom for these people."

Conservative actor James Woods savaged Tapper over the alleged hypocrisy, writing, "If there were a bottom for these people, and indeed there is not, this slug would be feeding there for sure. If there were illustrated dictionaries, Tapper’s mewling face would be next to ‘hypocrite.’"

CNN declined a request for comment by Fox News Digital.