Lies about Biden's age, health during his presidency is a 'scandal of epic proportions,' Scott Jennings says

CNN's Scott Jennings criticized the White House for hiding President Biden's health and age issues from the public in a segment on Thursday.

"This is the biggest scandal in America," Jennings said on CNN. "And the level and volume of people who dedicated themselves to lying to everyone at home about this man’s condition for four-straight years up through this summer is breathtaking."

A Wall Street Journal report from Thursday that includes interviews with nearly 50 people, including current and former White House staffers who interacted directly with the president, revealed that Biden's stamina issues were apparent even during his first few months in office.

BIDEN ADMIN OFFICIALS NOTICED STAMINA ISSUES IN PRESIDENT'S FIRST FEW MONTHS IN OFFICE: REPORT

"It‘s a scandal of epic proportions and it’s a fair question to ask, who is running the country?" Jennings said. "Who has been running the country?"

Jennings argued that Biden's staffers lied about his health and age concerns for the entirety of his presidency.

"If you‘re worried about Donald Trump‘s advisers having influence — for the last four years, apparently, this president, duly elected, this president was not capable of fulfilling the duties of the office. And his staff and the White House lied about it and kept it from the American people," Jennings said. "It‘s an absolute scandal."

BIDEN 'A LITTLE OLDER AND A LITTLE SLOWER' IN THE FINAL DAYS OF HIS PRESIDENCY: NEW YORK TIMES REPORT

Some news outlets, including The New York Times, are reporting that Biden appears even "older and a little slower" in the final days of his presidency.

The NYT report revealed: "[Biden] looks a little older and a little slower with each passing day. Aides say he remains plenty sharp in the Situation Room, calling world leaders to broker a cease-fire in Lebanon or deal with the chaos of Syria’s rebellion. But it is hard to imagine that he seriously thought he could do the world’s most stressful job for another four years."

Fox News' Lindsay Kornick contributed to this report.