CNN's Jake Tapper calls President Biden's new poll numbers 'brutal'

CNN anchor Jake Tapper called new poll numbers for President Biden "brutal" on Wednesday.

Quinnipiac University released its results from its latest survey which show Biden's approval numbers underwater. The president’s approval rating is at 38%, down from 42% last month. The survey, which was conducted Oct. 1-4, also showed disapproval of the president rising from 50% up to 53%.

For his first six months in the White House, the president's approval rating stayed around the low to mid 50s. But since his handling of the turbulent U.S. exit from Afghanistan , his approval numbers began to decline. In addition to his handling of withdrawing U.S. forces from Afghanistan, a growing number of Americans are disapproving of Biden's handling of the coronavirus pandemic and the surge of migrants illegally crossing the southern border.

"These new poll numbers are frankly brutal for the president," Tapper said during his CNN show "The Lead."

Though Tapper insisted that he’s not a "liberal Democrat" and is not "advocating that Joe Biden be reelected," he and his network have frequently downplayed failings in the Biden administration and the Democrat Party. Tapper was one of several journalists who openly refused to discuss Hunter Biden’s scandals prior to the 2020 presidential election.

"The rightwing is going crazy with all sorts of allegations about Biden and his family. Too disgusting to even repeat here," Tapper said in October of 2020 when the New York Post published their story about Hunter Biden's laptop.

The Quinnipiac University survey also noted that only 39% of Americans approved of Biden’s handling of the economy with 55% disapproving. When asked whether Biden was honest, only 44% of those surveyed answered "yes" while 50% answered "no." Most notably, 55% of those surveyed claimed that the Biden administration was "not competent" in running the government with only 42$ saying otherwise.