McCarthy on Biden's spending plans: ‘You can’t invest for your children’s future’ under Dems’ initiatives

House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., argued on "America's Newsroom" Wednesday people will not be able to invest in their children’s future under the Democratic Party’s initiatives.

TEAM BIDEN CLINGS TO RECONCILIATION BILL ZERO-COST CLAIM SHOT DOWN BY WASHINGTON POST FACT-CHECKERS

KEVIN MCARTHY: This is what they want to do: Put the programs in just like they did with Obamacare, not fund it, and then it crowds out like everything else. You can’t invest in your children's future. You can’t save Medicare and social security because they have just created a massive program from cradle to grave in the process.

...

It is not just Yellen who is saying this. You reported this just the other day. Who is this Biden administration nominating? Think of the comptroller of the currency. If this was in a movie, we would laugh that it would jump the shark.

