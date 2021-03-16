CNN called out for hyping Russia election interference to hurt Biden, burying Iran's role in damaging Trump

CNN is being called out for its overwhelmingly slanted coverage of a new intel report that outlined foreign interference in the 2020 presidential election.

A report from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) that was made public on Tuesday determined that while there was no evidence of altering ballots or the voting process, it concluded that Russian President Vladimir Putin "authorized" influence operations "aimed at denigrating President Biden's presidency" in support of former President Trump's reelection. Similarly, the ODNI concluded that Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei "authorized" to undercut Trump's reelection prospects and to "undermine public confidence in the electoral process and US institutions."

The report also indicated that China, Venezuela, Cuba, and the Lebanese Hezbollah, also made efforts to influence the election.

However, Russia was the only country to make headlines at CNN.

In its online report, CNN declared, "US intelligence report says Russia attempted to interfere in 2020 election with goal of 'denigrating' Biden and helping Trump." Any mention of Iran's efforts to hurt Trump was buried 11 paragraphs into the report.

The anti-Trump coverage was mirrored on-air as its chyron similarly read, "US INTEL: RUSSIA TRIED TO INTERFERE IN 2020 ELECTION TO HELP TRUMP, 'DENIGRADE' BIDEN."

Fourth Watch media critic and former CNN producer Steve Krakauer called out the network's framing of the story.

"Wow they’re really doing this," Krakauer reacted to the headline that was shared by CNN anchor Jake Tapper. "No mention in headline or framing of the report’s finding on Iran’s attempts to interfere in the 2020 election with the goal of hurting Trump’s reelection chances..."

"The report also states: -Iran tried to damage Trump's re-election chances -Hezbollah sought to undermine Trump -Cuba sought to damage Trump by pushing 'pro-Democrat narratives' -Venezuela 'had the intent' to damage Trump," The Daily Wire's Ryan Saavedra outlined.

CNN spent much of the past four years hyping the Russia collusion narrative that ultimately fizzled out by the conclusion of the Mueller investigation.

In 2020, however, the anti-Trump network spent much of its focus praising now-embattled Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo over his response to the coronavirus pandemic, which included chummy interviews conducted by his brother, "Cuomo Prime Time" anchor Chris Cuomo, while downplaying the brewing nursing home scandal.