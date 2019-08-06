CNN, New York Times contributor has ‘faith in America’ because of anti-Mitch McConnell hashtag

New York Times and CNN contributor Wajahat Ali declared on Monday that he still has faith in America because has hashtag that some say promotes violence against Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. was trending on social media.

Ali tweeted, “#MassacreMoscowMitch is trending. I still have faith in America.”

The New York Times and CNN did not immediately respond to separate requests for comment and whether or not they condone such rhetoric.

The hashtag that Ali is proud of, "#MassacreMoscowMitch," trended on social media in the wake of mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio. Several followers condemned Ali’s tweet for inciting violence.

Twitter did not immediately respond when asked if the tweet violated its policies.

Ali appeared on CNN’s morning show “New Day” on Tuesday morning, where he called President Trump a “pathetic, insignificant man.”

“What I’d like for him to do is have some ownership over his role of stoking fear, and hate and racism, especially against immigrants and Hispanics,” Ali said.

On Sunday, a group of protesters supporting gun control gathered outside the home of McConnell, who is currently recovering from a fall he had over the weekend, leaving him with a fractured shoulder.

Protestors outside his home were shouting "No Trump, no KKK, no Fascist USA!" while others called him names like "Murder Turtle" and made loud noises by banging objects and dragging a shovel back and forth on the ground as a group of security personnel stood between the protestors and the home, WLKY reported.

One protestor was caught on video saying, ‘"Just stab the motherf**ker in the heart, please.”

Multiple Democrats, including Rep. Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Bernie Sanders, have been calling on McConnell to bring a vote to a gun control bill that was passed by Democrat-controlled House back in February. The Senate majority leader declined to bring forward the bill but said Monday that he’s willing to consider “bipartisan” solutions in the wake of the mass shootings as long as those measures don't infringe “on Americans’ constitutional rights.”

This wasn’t the first time the Senate Majority Leader has been confronted by protesters. Last October, a man yelled at McConnell as he dined with his wife, Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, at a Louisville restaurant.

Fox News’ Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.