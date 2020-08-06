Peter Navarro clashes with CNN host over Fauci criticism, hydroxychloroquine

CNN host Erin Burnett blasted White House trade adviser Peter Navarro as “irresponsible” during a heated interview about hydroxychloroquine and Dr. Anthony Fauci on Wednesday.

Navarro has sparred with CNN hosts in the past and things were no different when Burnett shifted their lengthy conversation from jobs and the economy to the polarizing hydroxychloroquine, which Navarro has pushed as a potential treatment for coroanvirus.

“I’m switching topics a bit, but I’m doing it on something you wrote about,” Burnett said, referring to a recent USA Today op-ed in which Navarro wrote that Dr. Fauci has been “wrong” about everything he has ever interacted him with about.

Navarro interjected, noting that he has recently worked with Fauci and they get along well.

“He’s on the team, I’m on the team,” Navarro said.

Burnett then asked about recent comments that Fauci made about receiving death threats from people who don’t believe in his work.

“This is just so unacceptable behavior. To me, it’s so un-American,” Navarro said. “What’s always puzzled me from the onset of this crisis is here we have are the Chinese communist virus effectively sending a virus over here, whether it was done by accident or on purpose, I don’t know, but they send it over here and they basically kill over 150,000 Americans, cause trillions of dollars of damage.”

The CNN host tried to chime in, but Navarro said, “Let me finish.”

“Instead of being angry at them, we’re angry at each other,” he added.

Burnett then said, “But you’re the one who wrote an op-ed saying Anthony Fauci has been wrong on everything I’ve interacted with him on.”

Navarro justified his op-ed as “fair policy disputes” before saying a lot of people in the Trump administration, such as former Press Secretary Sarah Sanders, have been mistreated.

“There is just disagreements, on things like, for example, the hydroxychloroquine, [Fauci] has a strong point of view, there are as many doctors on the other side,” Navarro said.

“But there aren’t,” Burnett shot back.

“Yeah there are,” Navarro said as the two bickered back and forth.

“Peter, first of all, on a basic level, you’re an economist not a scientist,” Burnett said.

Burnett and Navarro argued over various hydroxychloroquine studies, speaking over each other as the White House adviser appeared to grow frustrated.

“I need to do this, Peter, what you’re saying is irresponsible,” Burnett said.

The CNN host then told Navarro he should not be getting involved in the conversation about hydroxychloroquine.