CNN accused of pitting David Dorn’s family against each other following widow’s RNC speech

CNN was accused of “pitting different sides” of the late David Dorn’s family against each other after his widow, Sgt. Ann Marie Dorn, spoke Thursday at the Republican National Convention.

Dorn, a retired St. Louis police officer who was shot and killed during the violence and looting that followed widespread protests over racial injustice in June, has emerged as a hero to many and a symbol of the worst-case scenario of what can occur during violent riots.

DAVID DORN SHOOTING: ARREST, MURDER CHARGE ANNOUNCED IN KILLING OF RETIRED ST. LOUIS POLICE CAPTAIN

CNN did not mention Dorn by name on air when news broke that he was tragically killed. The liberal network, however, covered Dorn’s story on Thursday following his widow’s emotional RNC speech.

CNN DID NOT MENTION ON-AIR DAVID DORN, RETIRED ST. LOUIS POLICE CAPTAIN KILLED BY LOOTERS, AS NEWS BROKE

CNN’s Chris Cuomo aired a clip of Ann Dorn’s speech and then immediately declared that “David’s daughters... they say their father would not have wanted this speech to happen” and they believe the former St. Louis police officer wouldn’t want his name used to help reelect President Trump.

Cuomo then welcomed two of Dorn’s daughters to join CNN and bash his widow’s RNC speech (Ann Dorn is not the mother of Dorn’s adult children who joined CNN).

Media Research Center analyst Nicholas Fondacaro slammed Cuomo as “despicable” for dividing the grieving family.

"@ChrisCuomo is so despicable that he has no problem with pitting different sides of a grieving family against each other. This is another instance of @CNN attacking Ann Dorn, the widow of Capt. David Dorn who was murdered by a leftist mob,” Fondacaro tweeted.

During CNN’s RNC coverage, Jake Tapper and Abby Phillip also criticized Dorn’s widow before she even spoke, claiming that the true victim is not around to decide if he should be mentioned during a political speech.

IN EMOTIONAL RNC SPEECH, WIDOW OF DAVID DORN SAYS SHE RELIVES ‘HORROR’ EVERY DAY

Despite CNN’s criticism, Ann Marie Dorn’s emotional speech was well received by many.

David Dorn was killed while trying to protect his friend’s pawnshop, Lee’s Pawn and Jewelry, during the early hours of June 2. A number of cities across the country experienced violence and looting during the widespread protests in the wake of the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man, while in Minneapolis police custody.

Stephan Cannon, 24, a suspect in the killing of David Dorn, was charged with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, felon in possession of a firearm and three counts of armed criminal action, St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner announced in June.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Video surveillance from the building where the shooting occurred and neighboring businesses shows David Dorn’s last moments. David Dorn was killed by looters who broke into the pawnshop and his body was found on the sidewalk around 2:30 a.m., according to investigators.

“Violence and destruction are not legitimate forms of protest,” the late police officer’s widow said Thursday. “They do not safeguard Black lives. They destroy them.”

Fox News’ Andrew O’Reilly and Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.