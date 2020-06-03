CNN did not mention on-air David Dorn, retired St. Louis police captain killed by looters

Retired St. Louis police captain David Dorn was shot and killed by looters while attempting to protect a local store early Tuesday, but anyone who relies on watching CNN for their news wouldn’t have any idea.

Dorn, 77, suffered a gunshot wound to his torso about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday and died on a sidewalk in front of the looted shop, Lee's Pawn & Jewelry, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

CNN did not mention Dorn by name on air from the time the news broke through Wednesday at 10:45 a.m., according to a search of the network’s transcripts.

TUCKER CARLSON ASKS: 'HOW MANY MORE NIGHTS LIKE THIS BEFORE NO ONE IN AMERICA WILL SERVE AS A POLICE OFFICER?'

CNN did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

CNN has passionately covered protests that have erupted around the nation since George Floyd was killed in police custody on Memorial Day, often downplaying the violence that has occurred during some of the demonstrations.

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo even raised eyebrows on Tuesday night when he suggested that the George Floyd protesters don't have to be "polite and peaceful." He didn’t mention Dorn as he declared it was a “sad day” in America because curfews were implemented to prevent violent protests.

"Now too many see the protests as the problem. No, the problem is what forced your fellow citizens to take to the streets: persistent, poisonous inequities and injustice," Cuomo told his viewers. "And please, show me where it says protesters are supposed to be polite and peaceful. Because I can show you that outraged citizens are what made the country what she is and led to any major milestone. To be honest, this is not a tranquil time."

Cuomo later added, "Police are the ones required to be peaceful, to deescalate, to remain calm."

CNN'S CHRIS CUOMO BLASTED FOR SUGGESTING PROTESTERS DON'T HAVE TO BE 'PEACEFUL'

Meanwhile, the Ethical Society of Police, a St. Louis black officers fraternal organization, mourned Dorn in a tweet as "the type of brother that would've given his life to save them if he had to."

St. Louis officials said Tuesday that Dorn was killed responding to a burglar alarm that looters set off.

“David Dorn was exercising law enforcement training that he learned here,” St Louis Police Chief John Hayden said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The person responsible for killing Dorn has not been captured as of Wednesday. CrimeStoppers is now offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to their arrest.

President Trump honored Dorn on Twitter.

“Our highest respect to the family of David Dorn, a Great Police Captain from St. Louis, who was viciously shot and killed by despicable looters last night,” the president wrote. "We honor our police officers, perhaps more than ever before. Thank you!”

CNN mentioned Dorn on its website Tuesday when covering Trump’s tweet and published a stand-alone story on his death on Wednesday morning — but the news didn’t make the network’s on-air coverage of the ongoing protests.

Fox News’ Robert Gearty contributed to this report.