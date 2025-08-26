CNN data guru claims Democrats are as unpopular as the Cracker Barrel rebrand

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

CNN’s polling guru Harry Enten claimed Tuesday that Democrats are about as unpopular as Cracker Barrel’s recent rebrand .

"The Democratic brand right now has about the appeal with the American voter as the Cracker Barrel rebrand has with the American consumers," Enten said. "Bad, bad, bad! What are you doing? Oh my goodness gracious."

The restaurant chain has faced backlash online for its rebrand, including replacing the overall-clad "Old Timer ," or Uncle Herschel, who was depicted in the logo sitting on a porch and leaning against a barrel next to the store’s name.

MSNBC HOST SAYS HE’S SICK OF 'SNOWFLAKES' SLAMMING CRACKER BARREL LOGO REDESIGN

The new logo, unveiled earlier this month, simply reads "Cracker Barrel" in plain type without any imagery.

Photos of revamped locations at the southern country restaurant with barer walls drew criticism. Supporters, however, argue the changes are overdue, and they accuse conservatives of drumming up outrage .

President Donald Trump even called out the rebrand on Tuesday.

"Cracker Barrel should go back to the old logo, admit a mistake based on customer response (the ultimate Poll), and manage the company better than ever before," he wrote on Truth Social.

CRACKER BARREL CEO SERVES UP LEFTOVER CORPORATE BRANDING TO UNHAPPY CUSTOMERS

Enten went on to say Democrats were in trouble ahead of the 2026 midterms, pointing to party registration woes in the key states of Nevada, Pennsylvania, Arizona and North Carolina.

Cracker Barrel has admitted it could have done better at messaging about its changes.

"If the last few days have shown us anything, it’s how deeply people care about Cracker Barrel. We’re truly grateful for your heartfelt voices," the company said on Monday. "You’ve also shown us that we could’ve done a better job sharing who we are and who we’ll always be."

The company said what has not and "will never change" are the values Cracker Barrel was built on when the Tennessee-based chain opened in 1969.

CRACKER BARREL ADMITS IT ‘COULD’VE DONE A BETTER JOB' AFTER NEW LOGO BACKLASH

Those values, the statement read, are "hard work, family, and scratch-cooked food made with care."