Chris Cuomo saga: MSNBC continues avoiding CNN anchor's suspension after downplaying bombshell revelations

It has been over 48 hours since CNN announced it had suspended Chris Cuomo indefinitely for his involvement in his brother's scandals, and the liberal network's closest rival has yet to mention it.

MSNBC offered minimal coverage to the explosive documents released by the New York Attorney General's office from its investigation into ousted Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo, which revealed that the CNN anchor was more heavily involved in protecting his brother than he previously claimed.

CNN FACES CALLS TO ENLIST OUTSIDE FIRM TO PROBE CUOMO SCANDAL, NETWORK MUM ON WHO WILL CONDUCT REVIEW

The coverage was only featured on the Peacock network's little-watched morning programming on Tuesday after skipping it completely Monday. "Way Too Early" host Jonathan Lemire and "Morning Joe" co-host Mika Brzezinski read the same report word-for-word from the teleprompter while their colleague Stephanie Ruhle similarly addressed the controversy without providing any commentary. Cuomo was not referred to after that, according to Grabien transcripts.

When CNN sent shock waves with its announcement Tuesday evening that it was benching its biggest star, the ABC, CBS and NBC evening newscasts squeezed in the late-breaking news as did Fox News' "Special Report."

But no breaking news occurred on MSNBC's "The Beat with Ari Melber," which was airing at the time of the announcement.

The blackout in coverage continued as MSNBC stars Joy Reid, Chris Hayes, Rachel Maddow, who rivals Cuomo in the same 9 pm ET time slot, Lawrence O'Donnell and Brian Williams all similarly avoided the subject that night.

CNN ANCHORS REFRAIN FROM PUBLICLY CONDEMNING CHRIS CUOMO FOR AVALANCHE OF JOURNALISTIC MALPRACTICE

On Wednesday and Thursday, no one during MSNBC's daytime and primetime programming uttered a word about the scandal plaguing CNN.

Meanwhile, even CNN itself mentioned Cuomo's suspension twice. Cuomo's primetime colleague Anderson Cooper informed viewers about the beleaguered anchor's absence Tuesday night and CNN's left-wing media correspondent Brian Stelter was invited on "New Day" to address the controversy.

Fox News reached out to MSNBC and asked if anchors and hosts were directed to not mention Cuomo's suspension. MSNBC did not respond to the request for comment.

There appears to be some sort of treaty between CNN and MSNBC regarding the two liberal rivals turning a blind eye towards drama occurring at the other network.

MSNBC previously ignored the sexual harassment allegation Chris Cuomo himself faced after veteran TV producer Shelley Ross came forward claiming the CNN anchor sexually harassed her in 2005 when the two of them worked at ABC News. MSNBC also avoided the awkward return of CNN's chief legal analyst and Zoom masturbation star Jeffrey Toobin.

CNN, in return, almost never covers MSNBC's controversies and the outlandish commentary. More recently, CNN harped on Nicki Minaj's tweets expressing vaccine hesitancy but managed to avoid mentioning the viral spat the rapper superstar had with MSNBC host Joy Reid.

MSNBC AVOIDS BREAKING NEWS OF CHRIS CUOMO'S SUSPENSION, REFRAINS FROM CRITICIZING RIVAL CNN ANCHOR

Transcripts from Chris Cuomo's interview with investigators show the CNN star admitting he would reach out to media sources to find out about new accusers who have yet to come forward publicly.

"When asked, I would reach out to sources, other journalists, to see if they had heard of anybody else coming out," Cuomo told investigators.

Cuomo's admission contradicts what he told CNN viewers in August when he claimed, "I never made calls to the press about my brother's situation."

Three days after the New York Times broke the story about Anna Ruch, who alleged the governor sexually harassed her at a 2019 wedding reception, the CNN anchor texted top Cuomo aide Melissa DeRosa, "I have a lead on the wedding girl."

In another exchange, DeRosa texted to Cuomo, "Rumor going around from politico 1-2 more ppl coming out tomorrow," then asking him "Can u check your sources?"

Cuomo replied "on it," later writing back "No one has heard that yet."

ANDERSON COOPER AWKWARDLY ADDRESSES CHRIS CUOMO'S SUSPENSION TO CNN VIEWERS, FILLS IN FOR EMBATTLED ANCHOR

The low-rated "Cuomo Prime Time" host snooped into the progress of Ronan Farrow’s reporting about his brother and relayed it to the governor's inner circle.

He admitted to contacting colleagues of Farrow for updates but claimed it was simply "business-as-usual" to employ such methods. Text messages released by state investigators showed DeRosa asking about "intel the CNN anchor had about Farrow's report on March 15, to which he replied it wasn't ready for publication. Farrow's story was eventually published on March 18.

Additionally, the transcript from investigators' interview with Democratic strategist and Andrew Cuomo ally Lis Smith showed Chris Cuomo had forwarded her documents regarding the governor's second accuser Charlotte Bennett and her "time in college."

CNN announced it was pulling Cuomo off the air amid growing calls for his firing over his involvement in his brother's scandals.

"The New York Attorney General's office released transcripts and exhibits Monday that shed new light on Chris Cuomo's involvement in his brother's defense," CNN began its statement Tuesday evening. "The documents, which we were not privy to before their public release, raise serious questions. When Chris admitted to us he had offered advice to his brother's staff, he broke our rules and we acknowledged that publicly. But we also appreciated the unique position he was in and understood his need to put family first and job second."

"However," CNN continued, "these documents point to a greater level of involvement in his brother's efforts than we previously knew. As a result, we have suspended Chris indefinitely, pending further evaluation."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

CNN's Brian Stelter made headlines after suggesting "it's possible" Cuomo could return to the network as early as January.

A CNN spokesperson rolled back Stelter's comments, telling Fox News, "Anything is possible but it’s all speculative until the review is complete. It’s not even been 24 hrs."