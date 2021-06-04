CNN's Chris Cuomo, Don Lemon continue media onslaught against moderate Democrats defending filibuster

CNN anchors Chris Cuomo and Don Lemon were the latest in an apparent trend within the mainstream media pushing the abolition of the Senate filibuster rule as they hammered Sens. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., and Joe Manchin, D-W. Va., over their stance against its removal.

During the Thursday hand-off between their shows, the left-wing hosts blasted the two moderate Democrats, with Lemon claiming they were wrong about the filibuster and accusing them of hiding behind it to appease voters in their states. Cuomo highlighted the "exigencies of the moment" surrounding attempts to pass legislation on voting rights.

"Does what [Manchin] believes the Senate is about still exist in reality?" Cuomo asked Lemon. "He’s certainly — I don’t know what he's hearing from Republican senators … but you’re not getting people to work together like it used to. He has to know that. But he's not wrong to want it."

"I think you’re right about whether … that exists anymore. It does not. I think he's wrong. I think bipartisanship for the sake of bipartisanship is empty," Lemon said. "You have to look at what is on the line … This is some serious sh—stuff."

Lemon stated it doesn't get more serious than voting rights and claimed lawmakers have a choice between that or bipartisanship.

"The filibuster was not started, contrary … to what Kyrsten Sinema says, it was not created for comity. It was created by mistake," he said. "It has not been the font of comity and bipartisanship in the Senate. That is a complete misrepresentation and a complete misunderstanding of the history of the filibuster in the Senate."

Cuomo agreed with Lemon and added the history of the filibuster, with regard to its past use in blocking civil-rights legislation, was easily recognizable. He admitted there were concerns over what could happen in the future if the filibuster was removed, but Lemon, citing family stories about struggling to vote in the Jim Crow era, declared that bipartisanship, considering what was on the line, meant nothing to him.

"If you want that to be your legacy, then go for it. Go for it," Lemon said, seemingly addressing Manchin and Sinema.

Other left-wing hosts have also gone after Sinema and Manchin in a push to end the filibuster, with MSNBC's Joy Reid among the most notable. Reid railed against the two "obstinate" Democrats on her Wednesday show, mocking them for stressing the need for bipartisanship amongst Democrats and Republicans in the Senate.

MSNBC's Brian Williams was also part of the trend, suggesting Tuesday that President Biden threaten Sinema and Manchin if they didn't change their minds.

Manchin snapped at reporters last week for repeatedly inquiring if he would change his mind, saying they ask "every day."