Joe Concha rips CNN over Chris Cuomo controversy: He shouldn't 'sniff a microphone' right now

Fox News contributor Joe Concha ripped CNN for having anchor Chris Cuomo on the air Monday night after the network announced it would conduct a "thorough review" into text messages that surfaced appearing to show Cuomo helping his brother amid sexual assault allegations. Concha joined "Fox & Friends First" on Tuesday to discuss the probe, and the network's decision to keep Cuomo on the air.

CNN SAYS IT WILL HAVE ‘CONVERSATIONS,’ SEEK ‘ADDITIONAL CLARITY’ AMID CHRIS CUOMO REVELATIONS FROM NY AG PROBE

JOE CONCHA: While they're looking into it, then this anchor should not sniff a microphone or a studio until that investigation, if it even is an investigation, is complete. Instead, you turn on CNN last night at nine o'clock and there's Chris Cuomo on the air. Of course, he didn't mention any of these text messages that were released at all and why he was a top trending topic on Twitter. It's as if there's nothing to see here. Don't worry about it. Again, the bias of omission and when he is the news story now at this point, and look, anybody else in this situation, this would result in the worst kind of reprimand, probably an outright termination.

This is the version of a political hitman that is now occupying that nine o'clock spot over there. This guy sought to dig up dirt to discredit women who have credibly accused his brother, governor, who's now the ex-governor of sexual harassment and misconduct. So I guess CNN, they're going to do a thorough review. Okay, let's see what happens, but he was on last night. That may tell you how seriously they're actually taking this.

