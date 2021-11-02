Expand / Collapse search
Clay Travis goes after Colin Kaepernick Netflix special: It's clear his brain is 'totally broken'

Kaepernick earned over $40 million during his time in the NFL

By Yael Halon | Fox News
Outkick.com founder sounds off on football star's documentary that compares the NFL draft to slavery.

Outkick founder Clay Travis obliterated NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick on Tuesday for comparing the NFL Draft process and training camp to slavery in his new Netflix special.

Kaepernick released "Colin in Black & White" which explored the former NFL star’s life from high school to the events that supposedly led him to become an advocate for social justice. One viral clip showed Kaepernick, who earned over $40 million during his time in the NFL, comparing the scrutiny players receive from coaches to that of slavers.

KAEPERNICK LIKENS NFL DRAFT TO SLAVERY

Travis was having none of it.

"Even the people who defend Colin Kaepernick are starting to wonder what in the world has happened to this dude's brain?" he said on "Outkick the Show with Clay Travis" Tuesday. "It is totally broken. This is an organized written documentary with a script. This is not like some college lecture, where people are just talking off the cuff and sitting around coming up with Mad Libs racism edition."

Colin Kaepernick is seen at a special training event created Mr. Kaepernick to provide greater access to scouts, the media, and the public, at Charles. R. Drew High School in Riverdale, Georgia, U.S., November 16, 2019.  (REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage)

Travis emphasized that it is an "incredible honor to get invited to the Combine and that White, Black, Asian and Hispanic athletes would absolutely crawl all over themselves to go…because it gives you an opportunity to make millions of dollars playing football, something that almost no one can make in their 20's – no matter what their profession is," he continued.

The outspoken podcast host also highlighted a different scene from the mini-series, where Kaepernick attacks Black sitcom characters including Carlton, Urkel, Arnold Jackson, and others, calling them "non-threatening" Blacks created by and for White people. 

FORMER NFL PLAYER SAYS ‘SICK AND DISGUSTING’ COLIN KAEPERNICK SPECIAL SHOULD BE ‘ILLEGAL’

"The acceptable negro is a Black character who inhabits White characteristics, who makes White people feel comfortable," Kaepernick says in the film.

Travis rejected the assertion as a "totally made up ridiculous argument."

"I can tell you as a kid who went to a multiracial High School, Nashville Public School, everybody loved – White, Black, Asian and Hispanic – the ‘Fresh Prince of Bel Air,’" he fired back. 

FILE - In this Sept. 12, 2016, file photo, San Francisco 49ers safety Eric Reid (35) and quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7) kneel during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Santa Clara, Calif. When Colin Kaepernick took a knee during the national anthem to take a stand against police brutality, racial injustice and social inequality, he was vilified by people who considered it an offense against the country, the flag and the military. Nearly four years later, it seems more people are starting to side with Kaepernick’s peaceful protest and now are calling out those who don’t understand the intent behind his action.  (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

" Everybody loved -- White, Black, Asian and Hispanic -- ‘Family Matters.’ Everybody loved Carlton, everybody loved Urkel," he went on. 

"Even people who are defending Colin Kaepernick are looking around like 'man, you are an imbecile and anyone at this point, who defended Colin Kaepernick has to feel like they were used," Travis said, "because this guy is a scam artist."

"He should be ashamed of himself."

Travis accused Kaepernick of making "tens of millions of dollars by lying and coming up with all sorts of stupid ridiculous arguments that have no basis in reality" and charged the athlete with "destroying things that unite us as White, Black, Asian and Hispanic.

