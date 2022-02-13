New York City woman stabbed to death by man who followed her home: reports

A man reportedly followed a 35-year-old woman to her home in Manhattan's Chinatown in the early hours of Sunday morning and stabbed her to death, according to the NYPD and local news reports.

Police were called to the apartment shortly after 4:00 a.m. and found the man barricaded inside the home.

After gaining entry, police found the victim in the bathroom "with trauma about the body."

"She got out of a cab right here and he followed her. He grabbed the front door just before it closed. He followed her all the way up, hanging back, staying one floor behind her all the way up to the sixth floor," the building's owner told the New York Post after reviewing surveillance footage. "Then, he waited until her door was just about closed and he went in."

The victim, identified by police as Christina Yuna Lee, was pronounced dead at the scene.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said Sunday that his administration "won’t let this violence go unchecked."

"I and New Yorkers across the city mourn for the innocent woman murdered in her home last night in Chinatown and stand with our Asian brothers and sisters today," he said in a statement. "The NYPD is investigating this horrific incident, and I thank them for apprehending the suspect."

The suspect was identified as 25-year-old Assamad Nash by The Post.

Nash had three open cases against him at the time of the alleged murder, the Manhattan District Attorney's Office told Fox News Digital.

Last month, Nash was arrested for allegedly disabling multiple metro card machines by jamming them with an object then running from police.

"I observed the defendant push open the doors to the police van while lawfully under arrest and run away from the van," the arresting officer wrote in a complaint.

He was charged with criminal mischief, resisting arrest, and other charges for that incident.

Nash was also arrested on assault and harassment charges for a September incident in which he allegedly punched someone in the face at Chrystie and Grand St, which is the same block where he allegedly murdered the 35-year-old woman on Sunday morning.

He was also arrested for possession of synthetic marijuana in September.