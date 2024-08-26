Media embrace a Kamala Harris ‘Femininomenon’ that is all about the ‘vibes’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Forget hope and change. Or even "joy" and "excitement," the legacy media’s preferred terms for Vice President Kamala Harris’ coronation. No, we must toast the "Femininomenon" – an unsubtle mix of the words "feminine" and "phenomenon."

The term comes from a Chappell Roan song but was officially embraced by the Harris campaign with a July 23 TikTok video that has 1.6 million views. Harris is trying to co-opt a pop culture marketing term to build excitement, especially among young voters. There are even T-shirts with pictures of her emblazoned with the word "Femininomenon" that you can find on Amazon, Walmart and elsewhere, though they’re not official… yet.

It’s just the vice president’s marketing team pretending she’s hip, especially with young or LGBTQ+ voters. Pink News says, "Chappell Roan is bringing lesbian pop to Kamala Harris’s campaign."

The problem isn’t Harris’ use of the term. Every candidate wants to build momentum and create a coolness factor, especially when they don’t have one.

The problem is the legacy press have either embraced it or celebrated the attitude. And they’ve been doing that same fandom-based faux journalism since President Biden was pushed out of the race.

You’ve seen it. We all have. Like the hype for "brat summer." "Brat" comes from another song, by British pop singer Charli XCX. NBC’s "Today" defined that as, "an aesthetic trend defined by party animal antics, cool-girl style, and lime green everything."

Politico (D-DNC) was one of the most overt on that one, running the headline, "Kamala’s hot brat summer." That piece had the nice and neutral statement that, "she’s already made the internet fun again." (More fun than Politico! One can hardly imagine.) Again, it’s about the candidate being cool. Harris being informed or having a position on anything doesn’t matter.

CNN anchor Kasie Hunt summed it up nicely: "It’s a vibes election."

Translation: The legacy press won’t demand Harris speak on any of the far-left positions she has taken, because that might prevent her from defeating former President Trump. Can’t have a phenomenon who is fumbling with questions. She simply doesn’t answer any. The campaign is just counting on guys like ABC News' Jonathan Karl to pretend otherwise, as he tried during an embarrassing interview with Arkansas Republican Sen. Tom Cotton.

Sadly, this media strategy is over 60 years old. Journalists were hot for cool when they helped elect Presidents John F. Kennedy, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama. Like the legacy press, all three of them have the letter "D" after their names.

There is a difference, though. No one had to make up the fact that Kennedy, Clinton and Obama were all charismatic and strong speakers in public or even one-on-one. But in 2024, the Harris vibes have been so strong because she is so weak.

Journos are trying to force the issue because she has none of that, heaven help me, rizz. (Short for charisma, for anyone over 30.) It’s not just her cackles or the unwillingness to talk to reporters, or anyone else for that matter.

Harris isn’t good at this. She ran an awful campaign in 2020 where her only highlight was telling Biden that he was racist, after claiming she wasn’t saying that. And that talking point was so obviously scripted that it didn’t prove anything.

Still, the legacy media are thrilled with their manufactured candidate. Whatever idiotic theme they can promote, reporters are there. Journalists celebrated her "muscular patriotism," got all saccharine about a bakery’s "Kamala Cake;" and worshiped, "Kamala Harris’s cooking wisdom." That’s the kind of devoted coverage Republicans can’t even buy.

CNN’s Chris Wallace couldn’t contain himself: "She's had this kind of speed dating relationship with voters and so far, it's a love affair!" Certainly, with the press, at least.

Several outlets were so desperate for meme-worthy content that they promoted the significance of Harris’ tan suit. CNN, the New York Times, LA Times, Hollywood Reporter and more all celebrated, "Kamala Harris’s Tan Suit Surprise." CNN called it the, "Look of the Week," asking if it was, "A nod to Obama?"

CNN even wrote up a staged story about one of Harris’ young grandnieces – Amara Ajagu – watching the nomination. The one-sided headline, naturally, focused on Harris becoming the first woman president. "A photo captures what Harris’ nomination could mean for young girls."

A Times photographer sat with Harris supporters watching her family and shot a photo. CNN then tried to manufacture a moment. That’s how the press tried to counter Trump, who spontaneously generated the year’s most memorable photo after the assassin’s bullet just missed killing him.

So, don’t look to the legacy media for substance. Kamala Harris is a "Femininomenon" and you better agree or you won’t be cool. Endless joy, just like the song, "Happy Happy Joy Joy!" from the "Ren & Stimpy Show" that proclaimed: "I don't think you're happy enough!"

You better get joyful, whether you like it or not.