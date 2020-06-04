Chris Wallace: Biden is the 'favorite' right now after 'very tough week' for Trump, US

"Fox News Sunday" host Chris Wallace told the "Fox News Rundown" podcast Friday that while President Trump is dealing with a "tough time in this country," the ongoing unrest in U.S. cities following the death of George Floyd pales in comparison to the riots following the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. in 1968.

"The riots themselves have been horrible," Wallace told host Chris Foster. "I will say I don't think they were as bad as 1968 when cities were literally on fire.

"You know, you combine together the Floyd murder -- alleged murder, I guess I should say -- which is as bad, as wanton, as horrific to look at as any of these unfortunate things we've ever seen," Wallace added. "And then the reaction, the protests, which I think are solid ... that's as old as the Founders and the Constitution. But then you had the rioting and the looting, which was horrible -- and you know, they're the lawbreakers, they should be put in jail.

"And then put that in the context that we've been going through this coronavirus for three months and 40 million Americans are unemployed," he concluded.

Wallace added that Trump himself had a "very tough week" in which he faced criticism for his response to civil unrest from current and former members of his administration, as well as prominent military and religious leaders.

"You had the Episcopal Bishop of Washington call him out for having the photo op in front of St. John's Church," Wallace said. "You had the archbishop, the top Catholic official in Washington, call him out for the same thing and pushing peaceful protesters away. You had James Mattis, his first defense secretary, just, you know, ream him on violating the Constitution ... Admiral Mullen, Mike Mullen, the former chairman of the Joint Chiefs, same thing. And even Mark Esper, his current secretary of defense, breaking with him on using the military and invoking the Insurrection Act.

"I mean, forget the personalities involved, to have some of the top current and retired military brass and the two most important religious leaders in Washington call you out ... that's a bad week for any person," added Wallace, who stated that "you'd have to say [Joe] Biden right now is the favorite" in the November presidential election.

