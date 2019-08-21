CNN's Cuomo hits Trump's lack of aging in office, suggests he 'doesn't care' like other presidents

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo suggested that President Trump hasn't aged as much as his predecessors because he doesn't care as much about the country's problems.

"It's been almost three years since Trump won the presidency," Cuomo said during his show, "Cuomo Prime Time," on Tuesday. "He looks exactly the same."

"His hair is—I don't know what's going on with that. But he may do things that presidents in the past haven't done to augment their physical reality, but it could also be he doesn't care the way others have," he added.

Cuomo's monologue came in response to Trump telling reporters that "nothing" kept him up at night. "The president told us a very important truth tonight," Cuomo commented.

TRUMP MOCKS CNN'S CHRIS CUOMO OVER VIRAL VIDEO: 'I THOUGHT CHRIS WAS FREDO ALSO'

He went on to show a clip of former President Obama saying that "a lot of things" kept him up at night as president. "Now while I wish poor sleep on no man, maybe this president could use a sleepless night or two, less executive time, fewer hours in front of the TV and on the golf course," he said.

Cuomo flashed side-by-side photos of Obama along with former Presidents George W. Bush and Bill Clinton before and after they left office.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I mean come on, look at Clinton's hair -- went white," Cuomo said. "George W. Bush looks like he got a beat down. Obama looks like his own grandfather ... this is a very hard job because of the stress they carry with them."

Cuomo ticked off a series of complaints he had with Trump's performance, arguing he didn't "deal with the trying business of compromise" and created "discord for no reason." He added that Trump had "no real deals going with Congress" and seemed indifferent to concerns farmers had over his tariffs.