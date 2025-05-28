Chris Cillizza's Tesla vandalized, says obsession with politics is 'making us all crazy'

Former CNN journalist Chris Cillizza revealed on Wednesday that his Tesla was defaced with a sign reading "Musk is a Nazi," which someone taped to his bumper during his son’s soccer tournament over the weekend.

Cillizza said on his Substack that the politicization of everyday products is "making us crazy" and deepening the political divide between Americans.

He reflected on the "journey" he's been on since purchasing his Tesla about five years ago, noting that owning an electric vehicle once meant "coding yourself as like an enviro-liberal-wacko-communist," but is now seen as a symbol of the right.

"Five years ago, my Tesla symbolized everything MAGA world hated. But now it symbolizes everything the left hates?" he questioned. "Doesn’t that suggest ascribing meaning to it in the first place was misguided?"

The political commentator expressed frustration over the politicization of "everything" in recent years, referencing the backlash he received after visiting Chick-Fil-A, where some of his followers accused him of supporting anti-LGBTQ causes.

"I didn’t eat it because I wanted to send a message to gay people," Cillizza claimed. "I ate it because it was delicious."

He also refuted the idea that being a patron of a company equates to endorsing its politics, an argument commonly made by critics of figures like Elon Musk.

"If your bar is that you never interact with or buy anything from a company whose founder has taken a position with which you disagree or which has donated to a cause you don’t support, I find it very hard to believe you are going to make any purchases ever," Cillizza wrote. "Breaking news: Giant corporations tend to do what makes them the most money, not always what’s 'right.'"

Closing out his thoughts on the incident, Cillizza warned against "the obsession with making every little bit of our lives into a political statement," declaring that it's "driving us further from any sort of recognition of our common humanity."