Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Media

Chris Cillizza's Tesla vandalized, says obsession with politics is 'making us all crazy'

'Five years ago, my Tesla symbolized everything MAGA world hated. But now it symbolizes everything the left hates?' Cillizza asked

By Marc Tamasco Fox News
Published
close
McEnany slams 'complicit' Democrats who refuse to condemn Tesla violence Video

McEnany slams 'complicit' Democrats who refuse to condemn Tesla violence

The 'Outnumbered' panel reacts to Elon Musk's decision to step back from DOGE as he continues to face backlash for working with the Trump administration to curb government waste. 

Former CNN journalist Chris Cillizza revealed on Wednesday that his Tesla was defaced with a sign reading "Musk is a Nazi," which someone taped to his bumper during his son’s soccer tournament over the weekend.

Cillizza said on his Substack that the politicization of everyday products is "making us crazy" and deepening the political divide between Americans.

He reflected on the "journey" he's been on since purchasing his Tesla about five years ago, noting that owning an electric vehicle once meant "coding yourself as like an enviro-liberal-wacko-communist," but is now seen as a symbol of the right.

TESLA DOXXING ATTACKS WRONGLY TARGET NONOWNERS ACROSS AMERICA

Chris Cillizza and Tesla logo

Cillizza claimed that Tesla once stood as a "reaction against MAGA America," but is now opposed by those on the left due to Elon Musk's politics. ((Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for WarnerMedia)(Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images))

"Five years ago, my Tesla symbolized everything MAGA world hated. But now it symbolizes everything the left hates?" he questioned. "Doesn’t that suggest ascribing meaning to it in the first place was misguided?"

The political commentator expressed frustration over the politicization of "everything" in recent years, referencing the backlash he received after visiting Chick-Fil-A, where some of his followers accused him of supporting anti-LGBTQ causes.

"I didn’t eat it because I wanted to send a message to gay people," Cillizza claimed. "I ate it because it was delicious."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Elon Musk, Tesla fire and Tesla boycott poster

Tesla has faced an onslaught of boycotts and political protests since Musk began leading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). (Musk, BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images, Getty)

He also refuted the idea that being a patron of a company equates to endorsing its politics, an argument commonly made by critics of figures like Elon Musk.

"If your bar is that you never interact with or buy anything from a company whose founder has taken a position with which you disagree or which has donated to a cause you don’t support, I find it very hard to believe you are going to make any purchases ever," Cillizza wrote. "Breaking news: Giant corporations tend to do what makes them the most money, not always what’s 'right.'"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Closing out his thoughts on the incident, Cillizza warned against "the obsession with making every little bit of our lives into a political statement," declaring that it's "driving us further from any sort of recognition of our common humanity."