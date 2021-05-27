China's Xi protection of Wuhan lab was potentially ‘criminal behavior’: Keane

Fox News senior strategic analyst Gen. Jack Keane told "The Faulkner Focus" on Thursday that China’s Xi Jinping engaged in potentially "criminal behavior" trying to protect info about the Wuhan lab.

COVID ORIGINS WHISTLEBLOWER TOUTS VINDICATION AS MEDIA, MEDICAL PROS CONSIDER LAB LEAK THEORY

JACK KEANE: We offered to be on the ground to help them right from the beginning and China refused all of that, much less to decide where the origins were. We wanted to help them. That should have been a sign right away there was some kind of problem here because China doesn’t want our scientific help or doesn’t want our CDC in there, all of that was pushed back.

The tragedy of this is we’ve lost a whole year because President Trump and his administration raised this point and because I think they did it, there was huge political opposition to it and huge media opposition to it. Now there seems to be a growing consensus that it is likely that the Wuhan lab may indeed be the cause of this. And listen, so our audience understands there are 75 laboratories in China that deal with these kinds of things and a number of them are there also to weaponize this technology. To use it as a weapon of mass destruction. The Wuhan lab is one of those labs.

So there is no doubt in the minds of scientists in the United States who know what is happening, they take a virus that exists and they try to extend that virus, to strengthen it because they want to weaponize it.

We’ve always been able to find the origins of the pandemics in the past. Show us now, president XI. Here is what is happening in my judgment. His behavior in protecting is criminal behavior and that puts his regime at risk. If he becomes an international pariah.

