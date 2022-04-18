China and Russia seeing in Ukraine 'how much people prize their own freedom': Sen. Blunt

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., said Russian President Vladimir Putin made a "big mistake" in invading Ukraine and said he was losing the first part of the war on "Special Report" Monday.

"This is a big mistake for Putin, and he needs to figure out how to back away from that mistake," Blunt told host Bret Baier. The senator said Russia's failure in Ukraine to land a significant win as they did during the Crimean war was a sign for China.

"The Chinese need to be watching that as well," he said. "The Chinese need to be watching that as well. The world is not as docile as either the Russians or the Chinese think they are. And we're seeing how much people prize their own freedom."

Blunt also said that the U.S. should not be intimidated by Russia's threats.

"There's a buildup that started when in 2014 the Russians were able to just seize territory in Eastern Ukraine and in and seize the Crimea region," he said.

"I think we can't be intimidated by what Putin says he might do. There are things he can't do as well. You know, he doesn't want to start a nuclear war. He may use chemical weapons. I think he's done that before, but we can't build our policy around that."

"I think our policy is to continue to give the Ukrainians everything they need as quick as we can get it to them. They're not asking us to help them fight. They're asking us to give them what they need to fight. And so far they've been doing a tremendous job of pushing back."