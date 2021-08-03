Jamie Metzl: China's 'systematic cover-up' of COVID origins must be subject of international probe

W.H.O. Advisory Board member Jamie Metzl told "Fox & Friends" on Tuesday that China's "systematic cover-up" of the origin of the coronavirus must be investigated. A new report Monday by Republicans on the House Foreign Affairs Committee raised new questions about the "preponderance of evidence" pointing to a lab leak as the source of the coronavirus outbreak in late 2019.

JAMIE METZL: I’m here in the Senate for a bipartisan briefing on COVID origins and next steps and this is the ultimate bipartisan issue. It's an outrage that a year and a half following the initial outbreak, there's no international investigation in place for determining the origins of this pandemic. And one is not planned.

And China has engaged in a systematic cover-up involving destroying samples, hiding records, silencing Chinese scientists. And it's just unacceptable. So leaders of the Democratic Party, the Republican Party, must come together to find common ground to dig because there are a lot of answers out there.

