Pompeo hits Biden on China: Weakness creates risk making enemy think 'they can walk all over you'

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo joined "Hannity" Monday to hit President Biden's "weak" Chinese policy and the risk that comes with not being able to stand up to America's adversaries.

MIKE POMPEO: Yes. Well, we’ve known since I spoke about this—at least in the spring of 2020—that this virology lab almost certainly the place, Sean, that this virus came from and we’ve seen the deep cover up, right? It continues to this day. They won’t let anybody in to do the investigation in a proper way. The Chinese Communist Party is responsible for allowing people to travel with a known, very contagious virus—one that is very lethal, and they put it across the world. This is incredibly reckless and they’ve got to be held accountable. There’s lots of ways we can do this. It doesn’t appear that the Biden administration’s going to head down any of those paths. There are many tools, without any further legislation, that the Biden administration could use to hold the Chinese Communist Party accountable for millions of deaths around the world and billions of dollars in loss that resulted from this Chinese voicing of a virus upon the world.

…

Sean, it’s not remotely how we approached making sure that we put real pressure on the Chinese Communist Party, in particular with Taiwan. In our final days we authorized MQ-9 reapers to be sold to the Taiwanese so they could defend their country. We did the same thing with F-16s. We made clear we were going to continue freedom of navigation efforts up through the straight and when the Chinese spoke of reunification—well, that’s just false. It was never part of China. We didn’t allow them to use that language without confronting it. We have to be serious about these things, Sean. You know this, right? When you are weak, you beget risk. You create real risk because your adversaries believe they can walk all over you. When you’re strong, when you’re clear about the words you use and you’re prepared to back them up, as the Trump Administration always was, when you’re prepared to back up the things that will secure American freedom, your adversaries take note of that.



