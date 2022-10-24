Charles Payne roasts 'despicable' Matthew Dowd for comparing GOP to Nazi Germany: 'Piece of garbage'

Fox Business host Charles Payne on Monday scolded MSNBC political analyst Matthew Dowd for likening Republicans to Nazi Germany leadership, calling the comparison "despicable."

Payne rebuked Dowd during an appearance on "America Reports," where he joined Fox News host Sandra Smith to discuss Democrats' effort to downplay inflation concerns as polling shows voters favor Republicans on economic issues.

Smith pointed to a montage of left-wing media pundits dismissing inflation concerns with melodramatic rhetoric, which included a recent appearance from Dowd on MSNBC's "Deadline: White House." In the segment, the failed Democrat candidate argued that the GOP focus on economic issues and inflation is reminiscent of a "candidate" and "a party" that campaigned on the same issues in Germany in the 1930s. Adolph Hitler ran for president in 1932 before he was appointed chancellor of Germany the following year after a series of electoral victories by the Nazi Party.

"That last soundbite was the most despicable piece of garbage you could imagine," an outraged Payne said. "This whole Naziism bull has got to stop."

"I don’t know who the hell that was," he added. "But that person is a despicable piece of you know what to put that out there."

Left-leaning media figures have increasingly compared Republicans and Trump supporters to Nazis over the past several years.

In June, former Trump official turned anti-Trump activist Miles Taylor drew comparisons between President Trump and Republicans today to "the rise of Hitler" on the same MSNBC show.

Democratic adviser Kurt Bardella also likened modern-day Republicans to the leadership of Nazi Germany in an August MSNBC appearance.

"We are watching right now a very radical and extreme Republican Party mirror what we have seen in other places like Nazi Germany, like other people like the Bolsheviks," the former adviser to the disgraced Lincoln Project said at the time. "We have seen this playbook before."

Payne said Democrats have made their party about "division, hatred, anger and fear."

"America used to be about prosperity, hope," he told Smith. "That’s what we were always about."

Payne also tore into MSNBC's Ali Velshi, who said over the weekend that Republican criticism of Biden and Democrats for high inflation "simply doesn't add up." His comments came days after he told viewers that the high price of milk, a tank of gas or rent was "not as important as losing your democracy."

"Velshi, I used to go on TV with him all the time. He started out as an economic reporter," Payne said. "He knows damn well inflation is a 40-year-high."