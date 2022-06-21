Expand / Collapse search
MSNBC guest: ‘It’s not hyperbole to draw comparisons’ between ‘Germany before the rise of Hitler,’ GOP today

Former 'Anonymous' Trump official Miles Taylor warned about Republicans taking Congress this November and Trump returning to the White House in 2024

Joe Silverstein
By Joe Silverstein | Fox News
MSNBC guest Miles Taylor condemned Trump and drew comparisons to the rise of Hitler during a segment on ‘Deadline: White House’ on Tuesday.

Miles Taylor drew comparisons between President Trump and Republicans today to "the rise of Hitler" during a segment of "Deadline: White House" with Nicole Wallace on MSNBC Tuesday.

Taylor, a low level Trump official who was revealed to be ‘Anonymous' in 2020 after publishing a New York Times op-ed and book critical of the president while he still worked in the administration, made the comments during a broader discussion about the January 6 hearings. 

"What does it say about one of the two political parties, the one you and I were once in, that they have permitted this - they have enabled this?" Wallace asked Taylor, referring to what she alleges is misconduct on the part of President Donald Trump and Republicans. 

Taylor responded, "It was very clear who Donald Trump was from day one. All of us in the Republican Party knew who he was. So many people didn't want him to get the nomination, certainly didn't think he would get elected. But when they did, just kind of willingly walked along with it."

TRUMP-ENDORSED KATIE BRITT DEFEATS REP. MO BROOKS IN ALABAMA SENATE RUNOFF

Former Department of Homeland Security official Miles Taylor and former President Donald Trump.

"The violence here is really, really, the sort of crux of all of it. My friend Alex Vindman always says that there’s so many people that are still silent because the intimidation actually works. And we’ve seen this before in democratic societies, political intimidation leading to political violence, God forbid, leading to political assassinations," Taylor added. 

"You know where we’ve seen it. We’ve seen it in the Weimar Republic in Germany, before the rise of Hitler," he continued. 

"It’s not hyperbole to draw those comparisons because we saw very similar behavior happening that was founded on, guess what, on a big lie. On a big political lie that led to that type of violence," he claimed. 

VIRGINIA VOTERS CITE ECONOMY, EDUCATION, AND GUN SAFETY AS TOP PRIORITIES AHEAD OF PRIMARY

Former President Donald Trump speaks at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J., Wednesday, July 7, 2021. 

He went on, "I worry especially about the Republicans retaking the House and the Senate in the fall and potentially the return of Donald Trump because he is going to be on a vindictiveness tour, on a revenge tour, against his political opponents."

Taylor added, "We have seen it before in history, we need to be guarded against it now." 

No mention was made of the recent assassination attempt against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh or Vice President Kamala Harris’ support for a bail fund used to get far left BLM and ANTIFA rioters out of jail. 

FILE - In this March 25, 2019 file photo, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Donald Trump hold up the signed proclamation recognizing Israel's sovereignty over the Golan Heights at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

Taylor, a former Republican, claimed in 2021 that the Republican Party is a greater threat to the United States than ISIS, Al Qaeda, and Russia. 

The Jerusalem Post editorial board published an editorial in 2020 condemning comparisons of Trump to Hitler. Trump's daughter, son-in-law and grandchildren are Jewish

