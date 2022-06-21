MSNBC guest: ‘It’s not hyperbole to draw comparisons’ between ‘Germany before the rise of Hitler,’ GOP today

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Miles Taylor drew comparisons between President Trump and Republicans today to "the rise of Hitler" during a segment of "Deadline: White House" with Nicole Wallace on MSNBC Tuesday.

Taylor, a low level Trump official who was revealed to be ‘Anonymous' in 2020 after publishing a New York Times op-ed and book critical of the president while he still worked in the administration, made the comments during a broader discussion about the January 6 hearings.

"What does it say about one of the two political parties, the one you and I were once in, that they have permitted this - they have enabled this?" Wallace asked Taylor, referring to what she alleges is misconduct on the part of President Donald Trump and Republicans.

Taylor responded, "It was very clear who Donald Trump was from day one. All of us in the Republican Party knew who he was. So many people didn't want him to get the nomination, certainly didn't think he would get elected. But when they did, just kind of willingly walked along with it."

"The violence here is really, really, the sort of crux of all of it. My friend Alex Vindman always says that there’s so many people that are still silent because the intimidation actually works. And we’ve seen this before in democratic societies, political intimidation leading to political violence, God forbid, leading to political assassinations," Taylor added.

"You know where we’ve seen it. We’ve seen it in the Weimar Republic in Germany, before the rise of Hitler," he continued.

"It’s not hyperbole to draw those comparisons because we saw very similar behavior happening that was founded on, guess what, on a big lie. On a big political lie that led to that type of violence," he claimed.

He went on, "I worry especially about the Republicans retaking the House and the Senate in the fall and potentially the return of Donald Trump because he is going to be on a vindictiveness tour, on a revenge tour, against his political opponents."

Taylor added, "We have seen it before in history, we need to be guarded against it now."

No mention was made of the recent assassination attempt against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh or Vice President Kamala Harris’ support for a bail fund used to get far left BLM and ANTIFA rioters out of jail.

Taylor, a former Republican, claimed in 2021 that the Republican Party is a greater threat to the United States than ISIS, Al Qaeda, and Russia.

The Jerusalem Post editorial board published an editorial in 2020 condemning comparisons of Trump to Hitler. Trump's daughter, son-in-law and grandchildren are Jewish.