Charlamagne wants to 'spike the football' on Dems, media: 'They gave us hell' for calling out Biden's age

"Breakfast Club" radio host "Charlamagne tha God" called out those who have turned against President Biden, noting it's based on the same critiques he was once condemned for citing, but now the questions are "too f---ing late."

Charlamagne has criticized President Biden and his defenders multiple times in recent years, but the radio host argued Thursday that Biden’s former defenders have only come around after the president’s disastrous performance at the recent presidential debate.

"I must say this, because I did spike the football a little bit after the debate, because all of these questions that they’ve been asking all week, I’ve been asking for the past year," he said during an appearance on his "Brilliant Idiots" podcast with Andrew Schulz. "I asked if Biden-Harris is a winnable ticket, they come for my head."

"I said on ‘The Daily Show’ last December that Biden is making the same mistake they made with [former Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg]," he continued. "They should have told RBG to sit down, and they could have put somebody in the Supreme Court."

Ginsberg has been criticized since her death by Democrats for not stepping down during Obama's presidency, enabling former President Trump to replace her with Justice Amy Coney Barrett in 2020 following her passing.

"I said [in December] Biden’s not getting no younger, Biden’s not getting a new running mate, he needs to do us the biggest favor before Christmas, give us the biggest Christmas gift-give America the biggest Christmas gift and step down," he said.

"These conversations have been happening, David Axelrod has been having them, Ezra Klein wrote a whole article, I think, for the New York Times about it, I’ve been saying it, they gave us hell!" he said.

"Jon Stewart has been saying it, they gave us hell since saying these things, but now all week long they’ve been having the exact same conversation, exact same discussion, you’re too f---ing late. You’re too f---ing late."

Charlamagne has previously been raked over the coals by liberal personalities such as the hosts of "The View" for refusing to put his full support behind Biden, urging the radio host to "help him out."

"Now is not the time, in my opinion, to sit this one out," "The View" co-host Sunny Hostin said during his guest appearance in May. "Why not endorse Biden?"

Charlamagne eventually argued in the interview, "The reality is I think both candidates are trash, but I am going to vote in November, and I'm going to vote my best interest, and I’m going to vote for who I think can preserve democracy."

Hostin reacted afterward on "The View: Behind the Table" podcast, "I thought it was irresponsible to say that both candidates are trash, when you're comparing President Biden, someone who's done incredible things for this country and someone who is facing 88 charges, and four indictments and is clearly criminal, in my view."

But this is not the only time Charlamagne has publicly criticized Biden this week.

Amid calls for him to step aside, Biden called in to MSNBC's "Morning Joe" on Monday and declared, "I am not going anywhere." During the same interview, Biden slammed the "elites" that he claimed run the Democratic Party and threw down the gauntlet for any would-be rivals to challenge him for the nomination at the Democratic National Convention.

"All I hear is ego, and I hope they take him up on his offer," Charlamagne responded on his "Breakfast Club" show. "Every single Democrat who feels like the Democrats can’t win if Biden is the nominee needs to challenge him at the convention. Take him up on his offer."